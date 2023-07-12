Colorado Springs’ first Indian Food Festival is being organized by Monika Celly, owner of Polka and Dots Curry cooking classes and MC Wellness. The festival will take place at Academy International Elementary School, 8550 Charity Drive, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

“Tickets are required so vendors will know how many people will be in attendance. Some vendors selling food includes Pakwan Indian Restaurant and Bar, Shri Ganesh and Garnish Fusion from Denver serving South Indian food,” Celly said. “Taste of India will sponsor the raffle prizes and also bring some Indian snacks. The first 50 guests to arrive can get a free henna tattoo. There will be a couple of Indian boutiques selling clothing, jewelry and handcrafts.”

Free admission, but a ticket is required to enter and available online at tinyurl.com/3twnzez7

New eateries to check out

There are two new places to dine in Castle Rock:

• The much-anticipated sister location of The Famous Steak House has started welcoming dinners. It’s located at 810 New Memphis Court.

The three-story former brewery has more than 10,000 square feet. The kitchen is on the ground floor and there’s a large bar there too. The second floor is the dining room and the third floor has a lounge, which will become a cigar bar when permits are granted. There are plenty of sweeping views of the Front Range from all floors and patios.

Brain Sack, executive chef at The Famous Steak House in Colorado Springs, designed the state-of-the-art kitchen, created the new menu and is training the kitchen crew at the new Castle Rock location.

“We’re starting with a smaller menu for the first few weeks to get the kitchen crew trained,” Sack said. “And we will be adding lunch hours later.”

The menu has some of the favorites from the flagship eatery like oysters on the half shell and Chefs deviled eggs with Osetra caviar. And most of the same cuts of beef are there, all finished with Sack’s signature butter-like bone marrow and sea salt. There are seafood, chops and chicken options too.

The Hot Honey Buttered Louisiana Shrimp appetizer ($23) is unique to the Castle Rock menu and not to be missed. It’s worth the drive just for this dish. It’s a mixture of shrimp and andouille sausage swimming in a spicy-tomato sauce with sticks of grit fries. You’ll appreciate the house-made rosemary bread to soak up the delicious shrimp broth.

Hours are 4 p.m. to close daily. Details: 720-227-9207, tinyurl.com/2wnz7ncn

• Courtyard Social, 333 Perry St., formerly the Seina restaurant. It’s brought to the community by Gary Mantelli, who is not a newcomer to the restaurant industry. The Mantelli family also owns West of Surrender in Denver.

“I have opened more than 80 restaurants over the years,” he said at a recent soft opening of Courtyard Social. “I know the customer experience is as important as the physical setting. Hospitality is what we do and what we’re focused on. That’s what keeps guests coming back.”

For sure, the night of the soft opening was not chaotic as many practice openings can be. The new staff was well-traine and efficient, and service was right on the mark for timing. The food was excellent too.

The menu features American comfort food like spinach and artichoke dip ($15.50) and chips and pico ($7) for appetizers. There are burgers and sandwiches like a green chili chicken sandwich ($17) and an amazing prime rib dip ($20). You’ll find entrees, salads, tacos and desserts. The cherry bomb sundae ($10) is not to be missed. It’s a gooey chocolate brownie with cherry ice cream, cherry compote, whipped cream and hot fudge.

Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays. Details: 720-762-4015, courtyardsocialcr.com

Chicken wingding

Best of the West Wing Fest will take place at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., 1-6 p.m. Sept. 16. Have some fun getting messy eating chicken wings and voting for your favorite from more than 12 restaurants competing for best chicken wing in Colorado Springs. There will be local musicians, eating competitions, and entertainment scheduled throughout the day.

A general-entry adult ticket costs $64.01 and will provide the purchaser one wing from each participating wing restaurant in order to taste test and cast their vote for categories such as best overall wing, best sauce/dry rub, classic, and wild wing. Participating restaurants will also have additional menu items available for purchase. Visit tinyurl.com/aew8yewy.

Denver wine and dine

The Colorado Restaurant Foundation and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirts is offering the Denver Food + Wine Festival, Sept. 6-9. It’s an extravaganza of food, wine and spirits showcasing the Mile High City’s restaurant community while helping hospitality workers across Colorado.

The main event is the Grand Tasting, at Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St. on the Auraria Campus, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9. For a $125 early bird ticket ($150 after Aug. 15), enjoy delicious bites from more than 50 Denver restaurants, plus samples of more than 700 wines, spirits and other beverages from Southern Glazer’s.

In a press release, according to Laura Shunk, CRF president, “Proceeds from every ticket sold across the festival’s series of dining and educational events directly benefit the hospitality employees who give their all to Colorado diners every day. Thanks to this festival, the CRF team can support our industry through workforce development, emergency grants in times of hardship, and much more.”

Visit tinyurl.com/ytajrbzp for a list of all the events during the multi-day festival.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.