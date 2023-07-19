It’s shaping up to be the Summer of Barbie, thanks to the heightened anticipation of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hitting the big screen in the live-action “Barbie” on Friday. So, get ready to rock your best “Barbiecore” for the dog days of summer.

Never heard of Barbiecore? Neither had we.

To find out about it, we turned to Jacque Hamilton, former executive chef at the Olympic Training Center and a Barbie doll aficionado boasting a collection of 799 svelte dolls and still counting.

“Barbiecore is getting into the Barbie frame of mind,” she said. “Dressing up in girlie outfits — pink, of course, and lots of bling.”

Hamilton is no newcomer to decking out in Barbiecore style, with an array of pink-hued outfits and accessories. Not only does she keep a treasure trove of clothes for her dolls, but she also has a wardrobe of adult-size getups for herself, most of which she has designed and sewn.

“When I go to the Barbie convention,” Hamilton said (she’s been to 11), “I have to plan my outfits for the theme of the convention and pack accordingly. This year, the theme is The Four Seasons, which has been a little harder to plan for. Last year was the ‘20s — so flappers everywhere in glittery neon-pink.”

Imagine, if you will, 850 to 1,000 attendees at the annual event this year in Orlando, Fla., dressing in their best Barbiecore — paying homage to the stylish doll, whose brand identity is undeniably feminine and very, very pink.

The iconic Mattel Toymakers Barbie doll took to store shelves on March 9, 1959. Since then, she has had more than 200 careers, including Olympic skier, surgeon, police officer, astronaut and presidential candidate. Once controversial and the bane of parents, she has become a fixture in American culture — and all things pink.

We asked Hamilton if Barbie has ever pursued culinary careers.

Hamilton responded instantly, “Of course she has. Barbie has everything foodie: cookbooks, a food truck, cafe, restaurant, cooking show, bakery, pastry shop, and she’s been a chef. I think every cooking-show network is doing a Barbie cook-off. And two Malibu Barbie Café pop-up restaurants have opened for the movie, one in New York City and another in Chicago.”

And yes, of course, Hamilton is planning a trip to dine at the café in Chicago.

“My sister has a conference to attend, and I’m planning to meet her there and check out the cafe,” Hamilton said. “How could I miss stepping inside a full-size Barbie dollhouse and experience her fantasy Malibu Barbie?”

As for the Malibu Barbie Café pop-up, Mattel has pulled out all the stops.

The menu used at both locations was created by “Master Chef” semifinalist Becky Brown. It emphasizes all-day brunch, family-friendly fare, delicious desserts and a variety of drinks. The menu includes a breakfast burrito, rainbow pancakes, the beach burger and a club sandwich. Diners will have a choice of entreé and side item, plus full access to the Barbie Café experience and a 90-minute dining time. Pricing in NYC ranges from $22 to $30 for kids and $39 to $49 for adults, depending on the date and time. Tickets to dine at the Chicago location are $17-$25 for kids and $34-$44 for adults, depending on date and time.

So, allow yourself to escape the day-to-day this summer. Kick back and have fun immersing yourself in the 1970s Barbie vibes at the movie or hopping a plane for some destination dining!

