The five mother sauces, as in a family tree, are béchamel (white sauce), espangnole (brown sauce), tomato sauce, emulsion sauce (hollandaise) and veloute sauce (whitish sauce).
Their “children,” the derivative sauces, include Mornay (béchamel base), sauce chasseur (espagnole base), creole (tomato sauce base), sauce supreme (veloute base), béarnaise, mayonnaise and aioli.
All of these sauces were made in 3½ hours in an amazing class demonstration of time management by instructor Blandine Brutel, owner of The French Kitchen Culinary Center. Brutel and Kristi Tutt, chef, kids program director and client relationship manager, had all the chopping stations set up with cutting boards, knives, scales and trash bowls. Brutel was like a coach getting a relay team ready for a big race.
“Each person should prep the veggies at their station,” she told us. “If you finish your task, help someone else. Scale all the ingredients as indicated on the recipes.”
Tutt gave quick demonstrations for cutting onions, shallots, carrots, parsley and celery. Once everything was chopped, the cutting boards and knives were whisked away.
“When everything is prepped, you will divide into pairs ...” she said. “Each couple will make one recipe of the mother sauce and a recipe of the derivative sauce. Divide the sauces into storage cups, and label the sauces with the name of the sauce and your name. Store sauces in the refrigerator.”
Each team had a set of three saucepans, a set of nesting bowls and a rubber spatula, which we needed to keep up with at each station. We moved from station to station making our sauces and, with the precision of a Swiss watch, everyone accomplished their tasks in the exact time scheduled, thanks to Brutel and Tutt. Each instructor stepped in to ensure everyone’s sauce success.
Of all the classes I’ve taken from Brutel, this was one of the best. It was interactive, educational and fun — like a relay race, dashing around the kitchen scaling ingredients and stirring and dividing the sauces.
I left knowing more about dicing techniques, roux making, the importance of using high-quality ingredients such as rich stock, butter and extra virgin olive oil, and making mirepoix (2:1:2 ratio of diced onions, carrots and celery). Also, demi-glace — important to some of the sauce ingredients and time-consuming to make — can be purchased at Whole Foods Market.
Another sauces class will be offered four times in January, but Brutel cautions, “We highly recommend you take three other cooking classes at our school before taking this one, due to the complexity of it.”
By taking some classes first, you become familiar with how classes flow, care of knives, how to scale ingredients and where to put equipment for washing. If you’re up to the challenge, the class costs $99. For more details, call 528-6295 or visit tfkcc.com.
