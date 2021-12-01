While the pandemic has disrupted many holiday traditions, it hasn’t prevented us from baking cookies. The familiar tastes and smells of favorite recipes are even more welcome this holiday season, not only for comfort but also for connection.
If there was ever a year to slow down, turn up the Christmas music and spend a weekend baking away, this is it. We asked Colorado Springs chefs to share their favorite holiday cookie recipe and the memories they associate with it. Maybe their stories will jog memories of your own.
Dylan Montanio — executive chef at Tejon Eatery
“My favorite holiday cookies are split-level bars,” he said. “They have a delicious kind of shortbread crust and a chocolate hazelnut cream cheese filling. It’s sweet and chocolatey, but not too sweet, with a hint of almond and hazelnut.”
The recipe originally was published in the 1967 “Pillsbury’s Bake-Off Cookie Book,” a compilation of 18 years of prize-winning recipes. The original used walnuts, but Montanio’s mom used almonds and sesame seeds. In later years, she spotted a recipe that switched out the walnuts for hazelnuts, and she never looked back.
“My mom has been making them my entire life,” he said. “They remind me of Christmases at my grandmother’s. They take me back to being a little kid every time I have one.”
When Montanio’s daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease, they swapped out all-purpose flour for Bob’s Red Mill gluten-free flour.
Cortney Smith — co-owner of Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop
Even though Smith confesses to not being a fan of cookies, the cooking instructor makes a delicious, high-altitude sugar cookie. And she has fond memories of her favorite item on the family’s Christmas tray: Grandma’s Date Bars.
“That probably doesn’t sound very exciting, but she only made them once a year and to me they represented Christmas,” she said. “She used real butter, and they were gooey, buttery and decadent at the same time, with a crumbly crust. There is something so simple and comforting about them that they continue to be the one cookie I crave the most at the holidays.”
Smith added that she wasn’t allowed to have much sugar as a kid, and she’s not a fan of chocolate, which could account for why she goes for fruity treats.
“The other sweets were just too sweet for this kid,” she said, “and I headed for the fruited oatmeal bar, which I still make and teach.”
David Cook — co-owner of Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop
It’s no wonder Cook grew up to become a professional chef; he got the cooking bug from his mom.
“My mother spared no expense baking cookies at Christmas time,” he said. “I can always remember her in the kitchen baking different kinds of cookies to have for easy entertaining, to take to work or different social events. Of all of the cookies she used to make, I have the fondest memories of these cookies she used to make called ‘speed cookies’ the most.
“One look at this cookie recipe and you’d probably pass immediately, but there’s just something about the simplicity and the taste that it’s just not Christmas without them.”
The recipe dates to 1994.
“Other cookies that I can’t have Christmas without are almond crescents and Pfeffernusse. Pfeffernusse are part of my growing up in Pennsylvania, which has a large German influence.”
These German confections are like clouds of gingerbread dusted with powdered sugar. The name means “pepper nuts” and calls for pepper (usually white) in the dough, which gives the cookie a spice kick.
“I know there’s a lot going on in the cookie recipe, but they are so worth making,” Cook said. “They are the perfect morning treat with your cup of coffee.”
Cook also shared the ancho chile chocolate cookie, which he and Smith came up with a few years ago.
“They are dangerous,” he said. “If you bake up a batch to take somewhere, they might not make it.”
Amy Huffman — pastry chef
Huffman is taking a break from her professional pastry career to be a stay-at-home mom with her two children. In her spare time, she assists her husband with his home meal delivery business, Cazador Culinary. He is also executive chef for Altitude Hospitality, which oversees Till Neighborhood Bistro and Garden of the Gods Café and Market.
“I grew up having a cookie baking day with all the women in my family each year the week before Christmas, and we still do,” she said. “We all get together at someone’s house and spend hours baking cookies, fudges and other treats to pass out to our friends and co-workers.”
Her favorite cookie is chocolate sablé (pronounced saw-blay). She makes it year-round, topping it with crushed candy cane for the holidays and Maldon sea salt for the rest of the year.
“I love this cookie because it’s very fast and very rich, making it the perfect little cookie to toss in a bag to give to friends,” Huffman said.
Here are some recipes to get you started making some holiday cookie memories.
