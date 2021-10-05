Things have been buzzing at Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop.

A hive of bees was brought to the shop’s backyard in 2020 by co-owners David Cook and Cortney Smith and, two years later, has yielded a delicious harvest as well as health benefits.

“Our bees had a wonderful time out foraging around apple blossoms, dill and mint flowers this year,” Cook said, “and that’s what our honey tastes like. It is quite remarkable.”

The honey also contains pollen from the west side, which many, like Smith, consider to be super beneficial for combating the effects of local allergies.

DETAILS Check out gatherfoodstudio.com for a look at its honey-related inventory.

“For me, with seasonal allergies, and others who live around this neighborhood, this stuff is like liquid gold,” Smith said, adding that she eats it daily when her allergies are bothering her.

While its impact on allergies has not been clinically proven, honey has been studied as a cough suppressant and may have anti-inflammatory effects.

Not surprising, once Cook announced the availability of the Gather Food Studio honey, it sold out lickety-split.

How he started

Cook started with a nucleus colony, or “nuc,” of about 10,000 worker bees and one queen that he spread out among five frames.

“I got our nuc from Lockhart Honey Farms, which is one of the main apiaries in southern Colorado,” he said. “The bees were conveniently packaged in a bee ‘to-go’ box to transport back to our hive. The bees have been a teaching tool for not only for our customers but ourselves, too.”

The first year the hive was establishing itself, so no honey was extracted.

“You want to make extra sure that the bees have enough honey for them to make it through their first winter,” Cook said. “In some cases, like this year, if you have a wet spring, the flowers will be extra rich with their nectar flow and the bees will produce a bumper crop of honey. But this isn’t generally the case.”

Cook said that with the strong nectar flow this year, they were able to extract around 80 pounds of honey, leaving around 90 pounds of honey for the bees to overwinter with.

“Bees produce about three times more honey than they need to survive,” he said. “So as long as you are only taking the surplus, you should have a happy, healthy and strong colony going into the winter months. During peak season, the bee colony will grow to between 50,000 and 60,000 bees that can produce up to 50 pounds of honey a week.”

When he was ready to harvest the honey, he suited up in two layers of clothes under his beekeeper garb.

“They were pretty mad about having their hive disturbed,” he said. “I put the frames into a large storage bin and took them to Rocky Mountain Bee Supply where they did the extraction of the honey.”

If you’re interesting in starting your own journey into being a beekeeper, and have an open spot in your backyard garden, Cook suggested checking out lockharthoneyfarms.com/nucs.

“We highly recommend getting your nuc from an established local company like Lockhart and not from somewhere off of the internet,” he said. “Leo (Lockhart) strives to give his customers the best and most gentle bees that are high producers and well-suited for our high-altitude Colorado climate.”