CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Savory Lentil Pancakes, Monday.
• Samosas, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Cost and registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Vegan Supper Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 26.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Japanese, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• English Toffee, 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
• Quiches, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9 a.m.-noon July 25.
• Cut, Cut, Cut, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25.
• Thai, 11:30 a.m.-noon July 26.
• Beer Pairing — Colorado Nosh 1, 5-6 p.m. July 26.
• Passion Fruit Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 27.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Camp Out — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Movie Night: “The Hundred Foot Journey” — 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Tapas Night — 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Uno, Dos, Tres...Tacos — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Edible Flowers — 6-8 p.m. July 25, $50.
• Gluten-Free Garden Party — 6-8 p.m. July 26, $50.
• Lunch & Learn: How Chefs Fool You — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 27, $20.
• Crème Brûlée — 6-8 p.m. July 27, $35.
• Colorado Trout 4-Ways — 5-8 p.m. July 28, $75.
• Pizza Party: Alternative Crusts — 6-8 p.m. July 31, $50.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 1-3 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• July 29.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Young Chefs Class: Bakeshop Cupcakes, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $75.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday and July 26 $165.
• Couples Class: Grillin’ and Chillin’, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $165.
• Young Chefs Class: Iron Chef Competition, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $75.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Winebridge Imports Wine Tasting — 6-8 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $25 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
FRIDAY
Taste of Elegance — Sample creations of chefs as they compete one-of-a-kind pork creations, 6-8:30 p.m., Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel, 3801 Quebec St., Denver, $60. Advance tickets: coloradoffafoundation.org.
