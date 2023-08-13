Coloradans take pride in many aspects of our state. We boast about our fourteeners, flex our (successful) sports teams and put our state flag on just about everything.

And every summer we take a special pride in our produce — enough to throw festivals celebrating some of them. There are four crops in particular that stand out amongst the rest at any farmers market: Rocky Ford melons, Pueblo chile, Olathe sweet corn and Palisade peaches.

How do these homegrown foods go from seed to stand? Scroll on to learn more about these Colorado summer staples and the places that grow them.

Rocky Ford Melons

Rocky Ford's town slogan being "Sweet melon capital" shows how serious they are about their produce. Their high school's mascot is an impressively strong melon making their team the Meloneers, according to the city's website.

Pueblo Chile

Pueblo will celebrate it's 29th Pueblo Chile Festival Sept. 22-24. They'll have farmer's markets, chile roasting, jalapeño eating contests and more.

You can buy your own pueblo chile before the festival. Use this website to locate the closest chile stand near you.

Olathe Sweet Corn

The 33rd annual Olathe Sweet Corn festival will take place Aug. 4-5. You can get free all-you-can-eat sweet corn at the festival, according to the festival's website. If you're not free that weekend, you can also check out Tuxedo corn's page to see the list of where Olathe sweet corn is distributed.

Palisade Peaches

Palisade peaches can be delivered or picked up at several different locations. Peach Haus has a map showing where you can get them. You can also find delivery details on that same website. The Palisade Peach Festival is going on Aug. 18-19.