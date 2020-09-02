100518-fam-sasquatch 004 (copy)

Sasquatch Cookies opened in 2017.

 Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette/

Need a good excuse to eat some cookies? The Colorado Springs-based Sasquatch Cookies recently marked its third anniversary. You can celebrate the milestone by, yes, ordering some of their delicious offerings. Cookie flavors include birthday confetti, double chocolate and a seasonal almond sugar. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

