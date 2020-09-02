Need a good excuse to eat some cookies? The Colorado Springs-based Sasquatch Cookies recently marked its third anniversary. You can celebrate the milestone by, yes, ordering some of their delicious offerings. Cookie flavors include birthday confetti, double chocolate and a seasonal almond sugar. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Celebrate 3 years of Sasquatch Cookies in Colorado Springs | Pikes Pick
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments