In a town of breweries, Dan Kesterson makes mead.

Kesterson opened Antelope Ridge Mead in 2021 as a family-friendly tasting room for his locally crafted honey wine.

What is mead? The alcoholic drink is made with fermented honey and water and can be flavored with different fruits and spices. Plus, it’s gluten- free, Kesterson said.

“A lot of people think of mead and then think of Vikings or the king of England,” he said. “That’s fine, but there’s a lot of history to mead.”

Historians estimate that mead originated in China around 7,000 years ago. There’s also a history of mead in Egypt and Poland, Kesterson said, making it a staple around the world.

Now, brewing his own mead, Kesterson hopes to offer a modern twist on the historic drink by using techniques from present-day winemaking, like temperature-controlled fermentation.

“We’re just kind of trying to push the envelope, our kind of mantra to do like modern mead,” he said. “We’re kind of bringing some of the more modern winemaking techniques to mead.”

While mead is seeing a small resurgence across the country, the local meadery is breaking ground in Colorado — a state where breweries dominate. There are fewer than 20 meaderies in the state, compared to over 400 breweries.

“For Colorado, I think we’re doing some unique stuff for sure,” he said. “I don’t know how big mead is in Colorado. It’s still very underground I think in a lot of ways.”

So, what does mead taste like?

“A lot of people ask me if it’s sweet. The answer is, I guess it depends,” he said. “Some people are like, ‘This is the best thing ever.’ And some people are like, ‘This is weird, or is too sweet.’ But I would say most people like it, and we get repeat customers quite a bit. We also get out-of-towners who are curious.”

Perhaps Kesterson’s favorite part of the process is coming up with new ideas. His creative meads come in an array of flavors, from PB&J and cotton candy to orange blossom and cherry apple.

“Compared to beer, I think it’s slightly more versatile. There’s, there’s a huge variety of things you can make with mead,” he said. “I have more ideas than I can make. So, coming up with ideas is usually not the hard part.”

Kesterson’s most popular flavor is his PB&J brew, made with concord grapes, peanuts and a Canadian blueberry blossom honey. He also recently released a raspberry jelly flavor option.

“That one was really unique,” he said. “A lot of people think that maybe a peanut butter and jelly wine would be disgusting, but I think it’s very creative.”

And judges seem to think so too — that brew earned Antelope Ridge the gold medal at the 2021 Orpheus Cup International, as well as gold at the 2021 and 2022 Mazer Cup International.

In fact, since opening only two years ago, Antelope Ridge has compiled about two dozen awards for its mead, also being named best winery via The Gazette’s Best of the Springs.

“We’re still able to compete with all these great places that are way more established than we are,” he said. “It kind of helps you think well, maybe we’re on the right track.”

But despite its success, the meadery had its share of failures, taking each batch as a lesson. Quality is paramount to Kesterson, so if he doesn’t like it, it’s not put on the shelf.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a few batches we made commercially that we didn’t like,” he said. “You have to have standards — if you don’t love it, don’t sell it.”

Kesterson’s interest in mead actually started in beer. He began home-brewing beer about 12 years ago, but it just didn’t catch.

“I was never really completely satisfied with my beers, and I am a bit of a perfectionist,” he said. “So, I started making mead.”

Then, after a couple years of perfecting his process, he decided it was time to open up shop.

“I kept making a lot, I made I think 70 home brew batches, and we just had so much,” he said. “I had to give it away to everybody, you can’t sell it, and we’re like, why don’t we just make a business out of this?”

As for the name Antelope Ridge, Kesterson was inspired by a local spot where pronghorns, which look similar to antelopes, would graze. That inspiration can be seen throughout the meadery, with a wall-length mural depicting Colorado throughout the seasons — and pronghorns grazing.

“When we started off, we kind of had a goal of trying to be like the best meadery in Colorado,” he said. “We can’t say, ‘Yeah, we are the best,’ but we’re certainly trying, and our guests really love the stuff we’re making.”