Jerk Chicken and Pineapple Skewers
Yield: 8-12 servings
For the marinade and sauce
6 tablespoons vegetable oil
Juice from 1 or 2 limes (1/4 cup)
4 scallions, white and green parts, coarsely chopped
4 habanero chile peppers, stemmed, seeded, coarsely chopped
3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
Leaves from 4 to 6 stems fresh thyme (2 tablespoons)
1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger root
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons ground allspice
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
For the skewers
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (no tenderloins), cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
1/2 large yellow onion
1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
12 ounces peeled, trimmed and cubed fresh pineapple (from about 1/2 pineapple)
Procedure:
For the marinade and sauce: Combine 4 tablespoons of the oil, the 1/4 cup of lime juice, chopped scallions, chopped habanero chiles, garlic, thyme, ginger, brown sugar, allspice, salt and pepper in a food processor; puree to form a fairly smooth marinade. The yield is about 1 cup.
Alternatively, you can puree the mixture in a blender or in a large bowl using an immersion (stick) blender.
Transfer 1/4 cup of the marinade to a liquid measuring cup, then whisk in the vinegar and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Season lightly with salt, then cover and refrigerate. This will be your sauce.
Put the chicken in a gallon-size zip-top bag. Add the remaining marinade and seal, massaging through the bag to coat evenly. Refrigerate at least 3 hours and up to 24 hours.
Prepare the grill for direct heat. If you are using a gas grill, preheat to medium-low (325 degrees). If you are using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal; when the coals are ready, distribute them evenly under the cooking area. For a medium-hot fire, you should be able to hold your hand about 6 inches above the coals for 8 to 10 seconds. Lightly coat a grill rack with oil and place it on the grill.
While the grill is heating, assemble the skewers. Cut the onion into quarters, then separate some of the layers. Fill the soaked skewers by alternating pieces of pineapple, onion, the marinated chicken and bell pepper. Transfer the skewers to the grill, close the lid and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, then turn the skewers over, close the lid and cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through (with no pink showing inside) and the fruits and vegetables are slightly softened. Don’t worry if the fruits and vegetables get a little charred on the edges.
Restir the reserved sauce before serving with the skewers. Serve warm.
Cook’s note: Reserve some marinade before the raw chicken goes into it; that way, you can use the reserved marinade as a sauce for drizzling.
About those hot peppers: Wear food-safe gloves when seeding them.
Also: You’ll need to soak 8-inch wooden/bamboo skewers in water at least 30 minutes before loading them to prevent the ends from burning. The chicken needs to marinate in the refrigerator for 3 hours or up to overnight.
Based on a Bon Appétit recipe from cookbook authors Matt Lee and Ted Lee.