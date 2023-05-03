Ready for Mexican folk dancing, mariachi music and iconic Mexican cuisine? With Cinco de Mayo just days away, here are seven Mexican restaurants to try before the celebration of Mexico's victory in the Battle of Puebla begins.
CRYSTAL PARK CANTINA, 178 Crystal Park Road, Manitou Springs
Crystal Park Cantina won gold in the 2023 Best of the Springs. Here's what readers had to say:
“Simply delicious Mexican cuisine and potent margaritas. Crystal Park passes the flavor test big time.”
“Where we go when friends come to town. Unique setting on the hillside, beautiful rocks around, and delicious food.”
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more info, visit crystalparkcantina.com
HACIENDA COLORADO, 5246 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs
Reader comments:
"I have yet to eat something I don't like here. The wait staff is always personable & very quick service."
"Very good Mexican food."
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.
For more info, visit locations.haciendacolorado.com
VAQUEROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT & TAQUERIA, 9605 Prominent Point, Colorado Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.
For more info, visit vaquerosmexican.net
Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill, 5925 Dublin Blvd Unit A, Colorado Springs
Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill won gold for its salsa in the 2023 Best of the Springs. Here's what readers had to say:
“The salsa makes it worth the trip.”
“Very fresh Mexican-inspired food.”
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Closed Sundays
For more info, visit salsabravacolorado.com
Tlaquepaque, 911 N. Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
For more info, visit ordertlaquepaque.com
Zocalo, 418 S. Tejon St. Suite 100, Colorado Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.
For more info, visit zocalocolorado.com
Tacos El Amigo, 2416 E Boulder St., Colorado Springs
Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fri.-Sat.
For more info, call 719-434-0371
