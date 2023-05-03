Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony

Ready for Mexican folk dancing, mariachi music and iconic Mexican cuisine? With Cinco de Mayo just days away, here are seven Mexican restaurants to try before the celebration of Mexico's victory in the Battle of Puebla begins.

CRYSTAL PARK CANTINA, 178 Crystal Park Road, Manitou Springs

Crystal Park Cantina located at 178 Crystal Park Rd., Manitou Springs 

Crystal Park Cantina won gold in the 2023 Best of the Springs. Here's what readers had to say:

“Simply delicious Mexican cuisine and potent margaritas. Crystal Park passes the flavor test big time.”

“Where we go when friends come to town. Unique setting on the hillside, beautiful rocks around, and delicious food.”

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more info, visit crystalparkcantina.com

HACIENDA COLORADO, 5246 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs

Hacienda Colorado

Reader comments:

"I have yet to eat something I don't like here. The wait staff is always personable & very quick service."

"Very good Mexican food."

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.

For more info, visit locations.haciendacolorado.com

VAQUEROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT & TAQUERIA, 9605 Prominent Point, Colorado Springs

Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria 

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

For more info, visit vaquerosmexican.net

Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill, 5925 Dublin Blvd Unit A, Colorado Springs

The steak and chicken combo fajitas at Salsa Brava  served with an El Jefe margarita. — Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill won gold for its salsa in the 2023 Best of the Springs. Here's what readers had to say:

“The salsa makes it worth the trip.”

“Very fresh Mexican-inspired food.”

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Closed Sundays

For more info, visit salsabravacolorado.com

Tlaquepaque, 911 N. Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs

Tlaquepaque Mexican Restaurant

Tlaquepaque Mexican Restaurant “Chilaquiles” - Fried corn tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans and green salsa Thursday March 31, 2016. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

For more info, visit ordertlaquepaque.com

Zocalo, 418 S. Tejon St. Suite 100, Colorado Springs

122822-food-table-talk-Zocola

Ley Ragland is the cashier in the vintage VW at Zocálo downtown.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.

For more info, visit zocalocolorado.com

Tacos El Amigo, 2416 E Boulder St., Colorado Springs 

IMG_3187.JPG

Taco El Amigo east of downtown Colorado Springs. Gazette photo

Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fri.-Sat. 

For more info, call 719-434-0371