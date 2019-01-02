What will we eat in 2019? If our nation’s prognosticators have their say, we’ll be crunching on salads of celtuce, a lesser-known green, mixed with either high-end bespoke vegetables personally designed by chefs, or virtuous ugly produce destined for the trash. Maybe they’ll be topped with a crunch of chulpe corn or watermelon seeds.
We’ll tear into interesting forms of bread — bing, from China, and manaeesh, from the Levant. CBD will be in everything, smokeless smoke in everything, and real milk in nothing — not in our milkshake IPAs, which are not what they sound like (they’re brewed with lactose) — because pea milk and oat milk are taking over.
“Regional flavors” will be important, specifically those from India, the Pacific Rim and “the ‘stans” — Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Plant-based eating will continue to grow. Some products that were formerly shelf-stable, such as granola bars and olive oil, will need to be refrigerated. It will be a good year for dietitians, who are poised to become the new celebrity chefs. We’ll pay for our sandwiches with cryptocurrency, as if that’s no big deal.
Then again, it’s not as if 2018 panned out exactly as predicted. Yes, we ate artisan pickles and drank Cristalino tequila and had ghee and plenty of veggie-forward dishes. True, Jewish delis are on the upswing, and Israeli cuisine hit its stride. And tsukemen, or brothless ramen, got more popular on U.S. menus. But why didn’t we get into deep-frying or Tanzanian barbecue seasoning? Chain restaurants never picked up on “trash fish.” Norwegian and Icelandic “Arctic cuisine” has yet to hit the mainstream. Other predictions — locally sourced produce, Instagrammable foods, “authentic ethnic cuisine” and street food — were already in, some for more than a decade.
A trend can’t be measured in a set way, by a sales threshold or the number of products on the market at which a food becomes Certifiably Trendy. Food trends, like fashion, trickle down into mainstream ubiquity.
“The science to predicting a trend is to figure out, what is actually happening here? Is it just now, is there some sort of immediacy to it, or does this actually have a longevity?” said Jenny Zegler, associate director of food and drink for consumer research company Mintel. “And what does that mean, and what is that reflective of, in terms of what consumers want?”
Some trend lists come from huge teams of professional trend-spotters and industry-watchers, and some come from one person with a finger on the pulse. A list should be measured by its goals, Zegler says. Theirs is global and based on the work of 91 analysts in 13 countries, backed by consumer research data.
Some might have an agenda. When Tyson, the country’s largest meat producer, predicts protein from animal and alternative sources will be very important in 2019, it’s not wrong. We’ve been seeing more and more meat and protein snacks on the market, and more innovation in the “motherless meat” realm. But both sides of the coin benefit Tyson. The company continues to produce fresh and frozen chicken, and it has invested in Beyond Meat, which makes plant-based burgers.
“I don’t think any list is 100 percent objective, because we all have dreams of what we’d like to see,” said Bret Thorn, senior food and beverage editor for Nation’s Restaurant News.
Straddling the line, industry-watchers say, is Whole Foods. Yes, it uses its year-end list to promote its products, but it also has its finger on the pulse. This year, the company is predicting good things for eco-friendly packaging, exotic ice cream and snacks made of ocean greens beyond seaweed.
“At the end of the day, the consumer is in control of what trends truly take off, but we always hope to be the first place they go to find them,” said Rachel Bukowski, Whole Foods’ team leader for product development. “Probably the closest thing to a ‘miss’ that we see is when we’re a little too early on a trend.”
Most people reading these predictions aren’t restaurateurs or food producers. They might not even live in cities where these trends are readily accessible. But through early January, they’ll eat them up nonetheless.
“It is something that people want to be part of,” Zegler said. “They want to be part of that leading edge. They want to be the first one in their friend group to identify this.”
Most of all, she says, “They want to be able to post on Instagram.”