Mini Crab Cakes With Avocado Wasabi Sauce
Yield: 4 to 6 servings (makes 12 crab cakes)
1 pound crab claw meat, picked over
1 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/4 cup seeded, finely chopped red bell pepper
3 tablespoons chopped scallion greens
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 or 2 limes)
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
1 1/2 teaspoons peeled, finely grated fresh ginger root
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup canola or other neutral-tasting oil
Flesh of 1 ripe avocado
1/2 teaspoon prepared wasabi paste, or more as needed
Procedure:
Stir together the crab, 1/2 cup of the panko, the egg, red bell pepper, scallion, 1/2 tablespoon of the lime juice, toasted sesame oil, ginger, cilantro, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper in a mixing bowl, until just combined. Place the remaining 1/2 cup of panko in a shallow bowl or rimmed plate.
Divide the crab mixture into 12 equal portions. Shape each into a round patty about 2½ inches in diameter. Coat each patty with the remaining panko. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes, and up to 1 day.
Heat the neutrally flavored oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the crab cakes and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until golden brown on both sides and warmed though.
Meanwhile, mash the avocado with the remaining tablespoon of lime juice, the wasabi paste and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt to form a smooth sauce. Taste and add more wasabi paste, as needed.
To serve, top each with a tablespoon-size dollop of the avocado wasabi sauce. Nutrition: Per serving (based on 6): 250 calories, 17 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 90 mg cholesterol, 370 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar Make ahead: The shaped crab cakes need to be refrigerated at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day in advance. Reheat cooked crab cakes on a baking sheet in a 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes before serving.