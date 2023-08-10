Lahaina was the perfect launching point to show off the most perfect location in the world.

For the two years my now-wife and I spent as Maui residents from 2004 to 2006, we refined our role as tour guides. We knew the best hikes along the road to Hana, the time alarms had to be set to catch a sunrise atop Haleakala, and the top spots to snorkel to view spectacular coral and perhaps glimpse a sea turtle.

But our visitors, and they were numerous, were first treated to a night out in Lahaina.

There was no better locale to eat, walk the lamppost-lighted paths that hugged the shoreline, marvel at the giant banyon tree that encompassed most of a city block, and catch the authentic vibe of the island than Lahaina, which predated the sprawling resort areas and didn’t require the full-day commitment of a trip to some of the more remote spots of this paradise.

Flights from the mainland would bring in our guests tired, but with enough daylight remaining to view the nearby islands of Molokai and Lanai and enjoy a tropical drink as the sun set over the Pacific Ocean.

Lahaina was beautiful, historic, alive ... and that it must now be referred to in the past tense is incredibly sad.

The area was ravaged by a wildfire on Wednesday. The combination of dry conditions and 70 mph winds generated from Hurricane Dora, passing 500 miles to south, left the area little chance when the flames swept through the wooden buildings in a town center with a history dating to the 1700s.

The death toll from the fire reached 36 on Thursday.

“It was apocalyptic,” a survivor told The Associated Press.

There were reports of residents jumping into the ocean to safety, and I fully understand how that could have happened. We lived in the evacuation zone during the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs and, though we had left days earlier to take our newborn away from the billowing clouds of smoke, I’ll never forget the photos of lines of unmoving cars waiting to make their way out of the Rockrimmon area.

In Maui, there is only one road out of town. I can only imagine the terror and frustration of those trying to flee into such congestion.

We have few acquaintances left in the area, so there was no one to call in and check on — and cellphone service on the island is down. For us, watching this unfold has been less immediate and personal but more a burning of memories. We were in our mid-20s when we moved to Maui. My wife, Jennifer, and I were dating long-distance — she in Santa Monica, Calif., me in St. Joseph, Mo. She said if I landed a job in a big city or someplace warm, she’d follow. Maui was plenty warm.

It was a perfect time of life to enjoy what is, no hyperbole, the most ideal setting in the world. A Halloween on crowded Front Street in Lahaina was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.

While with the Maui News, I covered the Maui Invitational, held at Lahaina Civic Center. This event, played at what amounted to a high school gym, grew into a behemoth in college basketball. It attracted the best teams in the nation, drew a national audience, and generated a buzz and energy unique to its otherworldly setting. It was so much fun and successful because Maui, and Lahaina in particular, made it so much fun and successful.

It's so difficult to see that area now on the opposite end of the spectrum.

The reports and photos circulating from Maui are beyond horrifying. From my understanding, Front Street, the banyon tree and city block after city block — 272 structures in total — are charred.

I’ll never underestimate the resilience of communities. I’ve lived near towns near my hometown in Kansas — Greensburg, in particular — that were decimated by tornadoes. I’ve seen the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires right here in the Pikes Peak region. They all bounced back, and more often than not, they grew back better than they have been before.

Lahaina won’t be able to replicate the history that burned this week. That will take time. But, at some point, Lahaina will regrow. When my wife and I finally return for a visit — we’ve been waiting until our three girls are old enough to fully appreciate all the island has to offer — I’m certain that Lahaina will again be the first stop on our itinerary.