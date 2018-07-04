These bars are decorated in the style of a classic summer holiday dessert (red, white and blue) but are easier to assemble and transport.
You can make them in one regular-size rimmed baking sheet (called a half-sheet) or in two quarter-size baking sheets. When serving them outdoors, keep the pans cool by stacking two of them, with ice packs or zip-top bags packed with ice in between. Or rest the baking sheet inside a disposable roasting pan filled with ice. Quarter-sheets can be similarly packed but also fit inside ice-packed coolers — which is why the smaller size is especially good for traveling cookouts. Depending on the temperature outdoors, the bars will hold up just fine for an hour or so off the ice, though they will probably be gobbled up much sooner than that.
The number of berries required will vary based on which baking sheet size, and design, you choose. We used blueberries and raspberries to build the American flag motif. Seasonal strawberries would be a worthy red-fruit substitute.