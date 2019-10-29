We are now officially into the holiday season with Halloween just a few days away. Thanksgiving and Christmas will quickly follow.
The holidays usually mean attending more events with family, friends and co-workers; being surrounded by more food; and dealing with more stress. In general, it can lead to gaining extra pounds.
This is typically the time of year when it’s common for people to give up on their attempts to get healthy. The most repeated statement I hear from those willing to abandon their wellness goals is: “I’ll start after the New Year. Or, I will start in January.”
It has become an endless cycle that some of us are all too familiar with, and it seems nearly impossible to get on track. With all the extra delicious sweets and other goodies that surround us and tempt us to overeat, is it possible to avoid gaining unwanted weight during the last few months of the year? Yes. But it will require a little extra will power and determination.
Here are six tips to help you avoid gaining those unnecessary pounds during the holiday season:
1. Focus on portion control: It’s very easy to over indulge — especially when attending social functions or parties that serve food in a buffet line. Just because it is all-you-can eat doesn’t necessarily mean you should. Grab a smaller plate and try to avoid taste testing. The calories will quickly add up if you decide to take “just a bite” of everything in sight. Using a smaller plate will help limit portion sizes while still allowing you to still enjoy a few treats. Just don’t run back and forth to the buffet line with your smaller plate. This clearly defeats the purpose of portion control.
2. Watch what you drink: Attending more holiday parties most likely means a higher chance of being around sugary drinks and alcohol. Enjoy yourself during these special occasions. Just keep in mind that drinking your calories can quickly add up to additional pounds. Always make sure to drink plenty of water to keep hydrated.
3. Prepare and pack your own food: When you bring your own healthy dish or snacks to the party, you know exactly what’s in it. This is the time to get creative and show your family and friends that eating healthy doesn’t need to be boring. Cut up fruits and vegetables in a fun way to fit the theme of the party. There are also thousands of ways to prepare salads and healthy side dishes using natural ingredients. Let your dish be a conversation starter.
4. Grab a buddy and stay active: Although the hustle and bustle of getting from one destination to another during the holidays can be exhausting, it is still important to find time to exercise weekly. If you find your motivation to work out is running low, find a friend or family member so you can push each other to keep fit.
5. Weigh yourself weekly: Now, I would never recommend for you to to become obsessed with every single pound, but a weekly weigh-in can help keep yourself accountable.
6. Take a deep breath and sleep: Getting through the holidays can be stressful. Stop, take a breath and get plenty of rest.
Stress levels only rise with no sleep and it can generally push us to emotionally eat to help settle our nerves. Try to get seven to eight hours of sleep a nightto ensure your body is mentally and physically ready to take on the tasks of the day.
Stephanie Swearngin teaches group fitness classes at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa and at VASA Fitness.