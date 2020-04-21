Livestreaming and on-demand workouts offer a great alternative for effective exercise while gyms are closed. Yet, with several choices at your fingertips, it can be difficult to determine which program will help you achieve your health and wellness goals.
Here’s a closer look at five digital fitness programs, in no particular order, that will help you burn calories, relieve stress and stay motivated to routinely press play.
Beachbody On DemandOnline: beachbodyondemand.com
Cost: Get 14 days free with purchase of three-month membership plan for $39; six-month membership plan for $59; one-year membership plan for $99.
Formats offered: Cardio, dance, low-impact, muscle building, slim and tone, yoga, kids and family.
Equipment: Dumbbells, resistance band, mat or no equipment.
Overview: Beachbody has been offering at-home workouts since 1998. These workouts were first made available on VHS tapes and provided exercise plans for customers to progress to an advanced fitness level. The same is the case today, except its services are offered on-demand and classes are led by nationally renowned fitness instructors. More than 1,000 workouts are available for all levels, with a focus on achieving specific wellness goals. Workout calendars, progress trackers, customized meal plans and supplement shakes are also available to complement your workouts and keep you on track.
Les Mills On Demand
Online: lesmills.com/us/ondemand
Cost: 14-day free trial; monthly membership plan for $14.99/month; three-month membership plan for $11.99/month; annual membership plan for $9.99/month.
Formats offered: Strength, cardio, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), dance and flexibility.
Equipment: Dumbbells, bar weight set, resistance band, mat or no equipment.
Overview: I’ve been a certified Les Mills instructor for nearly six years. Les Mills has been offering programming in gyms since 1968. Its on-demand services offer 13 programs and more than 800 workouts, ranging from 15 minutes to 20 minutes, led by highly inspirational international fitness presenters. You also have the option to join an online community for additional motivational support. Specific workout plans are available to suit your fitness goals.
Daily BurnOnline: dailyburn.com
Cost: 30-day free trial; standard membership for $14.95/month.
Formats offered: Intro to exercise, cardio, dance, strength training, high-intensity training, pregnancy and post-natal, running, Pilates, yoga, flexibility and stretching.
Equipment: Dumbbells, bar weight set, resistance band, mat or no equipment.
Overview: Daily Burn offers 30-minute group workouts and one-on-one training designed to fit your lifestyle and schedule. Membership includes more than 1,000 workouts for all levels, nutrition plans, built-in rest days and 24/7 access to a supportive community eager to help you meet your goals. If you’re new to following a workout plan, start with the intro to exercise to focus on basic body movements. Then, with time and progression, you can move toward high-intensity training to enhance your endurance and stamina.
PelotonOnline: onepeloton.com
Cost: Digital app membership features 90-day free trial before April 30, then pay $12.99/month; stationary bike is $2,245 or $58/month for 39 months; treadmill is $4,295 or $111/month for 39 months (three other treadmill packages include additional workout equipment at a higher cost); all-access membership is $39/month and is required with use of Peloton stationary bike or treadmill.
Formats offered: Cycling, boot camp, running, walking, cardio and strength training.
Equipment: Stationary bike, treadmill, dumbbells, resistance band, mat or no equipment.
Overview: Peloton is known for highly energized instructors and at-home studio cycling classes that sync with its stationary bikes. There are daily classes and thousands of on-demand classes for every type of rider. If you’re a runner, the same variety of workouts sync with its treadmills. But if you can’t afford the equipment that’s needed, Peloton’s digital app membership is the best option. The app allows you to build a workout plan that fits your schedule and level. Yoga, toning, outdoor running, boot camp and stretching classes are available for those with minimal fitness equipment.
Local personal trainers/group f
itness instructors
Online: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Zoom and other streaming platforms
Cost: Free or donation
Formats offered: Cardio, strength training, functional training, cycling, dance fitness, yoga, Pilates, barre, stretching.
Equipment: Dumbbells, resistance band, stationary bike, mat, household items or no equipment.
Overview: Many fitness trainers and instructors, like myself, can be found on social media offering free, live workouts. Joining their social media groups is a perfect way to stay connected as they offer words of encouragement to push you through a variety of workouts. These trainers and instructors provide a more personalized workout that fits your schedule and your space, while also guiding you on how to use your home equipment properly. They are also quick to respond to questions and give tips when needed.
Ultimately, it’s crucial to find an at-home workout that motivates you to enhance your stamina and build your strength. A regular schedule also can help you maintain a form of normalcy at a time of uncertainty.
Remember, if you are pregnant or have pre-existing conditions, consult a physician before starting any workout plan.
Swearngin has been teaching group fitness classes for more than 10 years.