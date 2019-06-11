About 10 years ago, while working as a designer at a Florida newspaper, I approached a senior editor about launching a fitness blog.
The editor’s response: “Why would anyone listen to you?”
While that response caught me off guard and left me speechless, it was a good question. Why would anyone listen to me?
I was only obsessed with taking daily group fitness classes and focused on my workouts. Though a former high school and college athlete, I had zero experience working in the fitness industry.
So I took a good hard look at how I could gain more knowledge in exercise science.
In mid-2009, I signed up to take a weekend personal training workshop at a women’s- only gym. I passed a personal training certification exam, was assigned to a mentor and was placed in one of the company’s gyms in the Tampa Bay area to work part time as a personal trainer. I learned how to coach clients one-on-one, how to write effective workout plans based on each client’s personalized fitness goals, and the foundation of combining nutrition and exercise.
Being a personal trainer allowed me to take on diverse clients. An 82-year-old woman wanted to strengthen her muscles and improve her balance after having two total knee replacements, and a woman in her 30s who had never set foot in a gym wanted to gain confidence in doing workouts on her own.
Working with these clients opened my eyes to a whole other side of the fitness industry. It also fueled my motivation to find more ways to connect with people looking for guidance in improving their overall well-being. Suddenly, I found a new passion that keeps pushing me to learn while challenging my coaching abilities and physical technique.
This job has become more than just an interest; it has become something I truly love. I can’t imagine my life without this part-time career.
Sometimes it takes the doubts of others to push us toward a new purpose. To the editor from Florida who questioned my knowledge in fitness, thank you.
Since then, I’ve become a nationally certified group exercise instructor with the Athletics and Fitness Association of America and a nationally certified aquatics fitness professional with the Aquatic Exercise Association. I’m also certified to teach several Zumba and Les Mills formats.
Zumba is a dance-fitness workout using Latin and international rhythms to create a party atmosphere. And Les Mills fitness programs provide choreographed high-intensity cardio and strength exercises driven by the beat of today’s popular music.
In 2014, I approached an editor at The Gazette about starting a fitness column. “Fitness Diaries” made its debut Jan. 20, 2015. The column and blog ran for nearly one year, and in 2016, “Fitness Diaries” was awarded first place for best online blog in the Top of the Rockies contest by the Society of Professional Journalists. The regional competition is among journalists from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
I then put the column and blog on hiatus to focus on obtaining my master’s degree from the University of Denver. Now that I’ve completed my degree, I’m ready to restart this column to commemorate my 10 years of professional experience in the fitness industry.
In this column, I will offer my advice and thoughts on today’s fitness trends, reveal my journey while working in the fitness industry, provide tips on starting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and share the wellness success stories of those in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas.
Do I expect readers to listen to me now that I have been working as a fitness professional for 10 years? I’ll let you be the judge. Ultimately, I hope we can open conversations and share stories on how to improve our journey in life.
Stephanie Swearngin is a web/print designer at The Gazette and the design director of Colorado Politics. She has been a nationally certified fitness professional since 2009. Stephanie teaches weekly group fitness classes at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa and at VASA Fitness in Colorado Springs. If you would like to share your personal journey in health and wellness, send an email with the subject line “My fitness story” to stephanie.swearngin@gazette.com.