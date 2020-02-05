Colorado is about to test a ski area unlike any other in North America.
That’s the intent of Bluebird Backcountry, with the specialty focus there in the name.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, a trial period is set to begin at a 1,500-acre spread between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs. Peak Ranch will see skiers and snowboarders new to an emerging winter trend trying it out — hiking to earn their turns without the luxury of a chairlift and descending steeply down.
Jeff Woodward and Erik Lambert are combining their business and marketing acumen to bring to life a project as ambitious as the terrain they’ve chased throughout their skiing and splitboarding lives. On their website, they credit the many members of a “planning squad,” volunteers who are “passionate about sharing the joy of backcountry skiing and the importance of backcountry education.”
Some of those will be on hand to rent gear, host lessons, man the lodge and serve as patrollers on the mountain. Dedicated uphill skin tracks are all part of the effort to, as the website says, “revive traditional ski culture and connect like-minded adventurers.”
Bluebird Backcountry is promising a one-of-a-kind environment: wild and uncrowded, with 2,000-plus vertical between the ground and the 10,115-foot summit of Whiteley Peak, but maintained for learning.
About 300 acres will comprise snow fields and aspen glades where avalanche danger will be assessed daily. Visitors can roam those boundaries on their own, while the rest of the acreage will be for guided trips only.
In an interview with Outside Magazine, Woodward compared the concept to climbing gyms. Like backcountry skiing, climbing is “a dangerous sport with a niche subculture that requires a mentor to do it properly,” he said. “For decades it was hard for beginners to get into climbing, but now climbing gyms serve as a hub for accessing the community and learning the key skills. We want Bluebird to be the same bridge for backcountry skiing.”
For the 15 trial days between Saturday, Feb. 15, and March 15, tickets will cost $50. They’re available on Bluebird’s Kickstarter page, where pledges have exceeded $75,000.