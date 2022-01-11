Someone like Joseph Dellinger is used to getting strange looks.
Like when he casually says he ran 10 miles for work that morning.
“And that’s a lighter day,” Dellinger might say, and his words might elicit a surprised face from whoever he’s talking to.
The bearded 32-year-old attracts curious eyeballs when he’s out and about wearing his signature orange outfit.
It consists of a neon long- sleeve shirt and neon visor, both adorned with his company’s name: Who’s Walking Who?
The more dramatic double takes happen when Dellinger’s on the job, when passersby take in the sight of him running, and sometimes sprinting alongside dogs of all speeds and sizes.
As the founder of what Dellinger calls a one-of-a-kind business in Colorado Springs, he spends his days running — and sometimes walking — pups to keep them active, healthy and happy.
“We’re like a personal trainer for your dog,” he said.
Dellinger started Who’s Walking Who in 2018, after he had to take a break from pursuing his only real dream. Since he started snowboarding at the age of 6, Dellinger had Olympic-sized hopes. The semi-pro had always worked odd jobs to make time for training and competing.
Then, a bad shoulder injury during a competition left him on the sidelines and without a way to make money.
Dellinger thought of one of his odd jobs with Denver Dog Joggers, billed as Colorado’s first dog running company.
He thought a similar concept would thrive in his hometown of Colorado Springs.
“Everybody here is a workaholic,” he said. “And everybody has a dog or knows somebody that has a dog.”
So he got it up and running.
Dellinger says Who’s Walking Who is more specialized than the list of options you might find from searching Google for area dog sitters or walkers.
Even Dellinger’s parents have asked him the question: “What’s the difference between you and some kid down the street doing this?”
His response?
“They’re not as focused,” Dellinger said. “I’ve seen people texting while they’re walking the dog.”
His team, which includes four part-time employees, are trained to keep their eyes on their four-legged clients. They watch out for cars, other people or dogs and the occasional squirrel that might be tempting to chase. Trainers also keep in mind personalized goals, which range from weight loss to releasing energy to recovering from injury.
A bunch of types of sessions are offered, from a 15-minute leisurely walk to a 9-mile run at a pace of 6 minutes per mile.
This range explains how Dellinger’s day can vary, from a total of 10 miles to 25 miles.
“There are rough days and easy days,” he said. “Even at the end of a rough day, I think about how I still got paid to exercise and to play with these dogs all day long.”
Over the last four years, he has seen results worth barking about.
Human clients have called in happy tears about seeing pets transform from restless to relaxed.
“One of the biggest things is keeping the stress of everybody in the house down,” Dellinger said. “It helps everybody.”
For people who work full-time jobs or odd hours, Dellinger knows they don’t have time to train dogs like he does.
Dellinger doesn’t have any dogs of his own, but he forms plenty of bonds with the pups he works with. He often tells owners that, “These dogs are partly mine now, too.”
That kind of sentiment goes a long way, even further than a typical run for Dellinger.
“Dogs become part of the family,” he said. “People are willing to do what’s going to keep them happy and healthy. That’s where we come in.”
