What better way to start your first morning of 2019 than with some fresh air? And in case you forgot during the busy holiday season that you live in a beautiful place, local state parks are here to remind you.
Last year, the country saw nearly 55,000 participants of First Day Hikes, altogether logging more than 133,000 miles, reports the National Association of State Park Directors.
More than half of Colorado’s 41 protected preserves will showcase their inspiring nature with ranger-led hikes, including four here in the Pikes Peak region. Bring the kids, but leave the dogs at home, as they’re not allowed on these local park trails.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park has planned three hikes of varying lengths starting at 10 a.m. From the Limekiln parking lot, groups will embark on a tour of the wooded flats at the foot of the granite-pocked mountain.
Or opt for Mueller State Park’s higher elevations, with slightly more vigorous adventures set for 9 a.m. Follow the entrance road to the visitor center and inquire about meeting points at various trailheads. Farther west in Teller County, Eleven Mile State Park also will welcome visitors at 9 a.m.
Ever been to Castlewood Canyon? This would be a good time to explore the surprising geology off Colorado 83, northeast of Larkspur. The Douglas County state park is hosting at least three hikes starting at 9 a.m.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park takes pride in its First Day Hikes — snow, sleet or shine. The other parks will post on their Facebook pages in case of cancellations.
For a more far-flung trip, consider these other Front Range gems, all less than a two-hour drive from Colorado Springs: Staunton near Morrison, Eldorado Canyon near Boulder and Golden Gate Canyon outside Golden.
At 9:30 a.m., meet at Staunton’s group picnic area, where a cookout is planned. Six different adventures will depart at various times, including one 11-mile round trip to the beautifully frozen Elk Falls. For a rundown, go to https://bit.ly/2Q34Hag
You’ll have time to get up to Eldorado for the 1 p.m. hike on the Fowler Trail, short and for all ages, followed by hot chocolate around a fire, if weather permits. Starting at 10 a.m., two hikes are planned at Golden Gate. Meet at the visitor center and be prepared for a 6-mile trek with great views.
All encourage sturdy shoes, warm clothing, water and something to munch on. You might want traction, too, in case of icy trails. $8 entrance per vehicle.