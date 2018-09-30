Gazette reporter Stephanie Earls has written the beginning of a spooky tale. How it ends is up to you. Creative writers in grades one through eight are invited to finish the story, in 250 words or fewer, for the chance to win Halloween-themed prizes and, for one overall winner, publication of his or her story in The Gazette. Email entries to stephanie.earls@gazette.com by Oct. 19.
When her parents announced over summer break that the family would downsize, Ryane assumed they meant moving to a place without a two-car garage, maybe one of those cute bungalows her mom liked to slow-roll by on their way home from the penny arcade.
“Think bigger. Or rather, smaller…” said her dad, barely containing his excitement as he steered the family’s early-model ride, Berty, off the main drag and down an increasingly rural series of side streets and back roads outside Manitou Springs.
Berty finally came to a stop at a dense wall of pines that stretched up into the low-hanging mist. In front of them, someone appeared to have dropped their giant bird house.
“What’s that?” Ryane asked.
“Her name’s Brisby, but we can re-christen her whatever you’d like,” said Ryane’s mom, hopping out of the car and approaching the tiny house, which seemed even tinier with her for contrast.
“We’re going to fit in that?” Ryane asked, gazing with jaw agape at the dwelling, which was maybe the size of two of her old bedrooms, stacked on top of one another and decorated like a gingerbread cottage. “Where do I put all my stuff?”
“We don’t really need that much stuff, do we? And remember, big things come in small packages,” said her dad. “How many of your belongings do you really use?”
“All of them.”
“Oh, you’ll get used to it,” he said, and if Ryane hadn’t known better, she would have sworn he skipped down the path toward their doll-sized address.
Ryane pared her things to the barest minimum, still a tight fit for the hyper-cozy loft nook that was her new “personal spit bubble,” as her closest neighbor, Jeremy, liked to say.
“If my family had to live on top of each other like that, I’m telling you the fur would fly,” said Teddy, the youngest of eight brothers, as the two strolled down the long lane to the bus stop, which never seemed to be quite where they’d left it the day before. “No pest issues yet?”
“What do you mean, ‘pests’?”
“Forget I said anything,” said Teddy, as the bus rumbled up. “Nice weather we’re having, eh?”
When Ryane startled awake that night in her nest of a bed, she’d been dreaming of lost pests, with ropy tails and clicking toes and faces they had no right to be wearing.
That’s when she felt the shift of movement all around her and a whispered voice at her ear.
“Big things come in small packages,” it said. “And we’re going to be huge…”