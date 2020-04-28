Perhaps, in another life and time, I was the steward of a lighthouse or a fire lookout ensconced in a tower in the middle of a quiet forest for months on end.
Because, for better or worse, I could probably get pretty good at staying home and being alone. That’s one tidbit I’ve learned over the past six weeks, though something I’ve long suspected, maybe since I poked my bald, little head into the world.
Here’s another thing I’ve learned: Sitting in nonjudgment feels way better than marinating in its alternative.
In more regular days, yes, I judge people, places, things. I don’t want to, but I’m human and thoughts pop into my convoluted brain. But, for whatever reason, I’ve managed to step out of that mindset in the past few weeks.
Maybe it’s the buckets of judgment and shaming I see others regularly dousing others with on social media. There’s enough out there. Nobody needs mine. And also, I’m cutting people a lot of slack, myself included. We’re all doing the best we can. It feels really good to sit in the middle space. I hope to stay here indefinitely.
Here’s one more very important self-realization I’ve internally chewed on: I can survive quite nicely without my obsessive King Soopers olive bar purchases. In fact, a simple can of generic black olives makes me just shy of equally as happy. And consider all the dollar bills I’m tucking away. It’s not only juicy, oily black and green orbs, but other items I can live without, too. And do I really need to return to making all those trips to the grocery and other stores I used to make? No, I do not.
It seems we’re all living life and learning lessons. I turned to Facebook with the question: “What have you learned about yourself over the past five, going on six, weeks?” That simple inquiry blew up my page. People are contemplating, digesting and striving to bring meaning to our collective hardship. I present to you some of those responses.
• Ahriana Platten: “I’ve learned the old cliche is true: The church is not a building. It’s a body of people who care about each other and the world around them.”
• Stacie Wyatt: “I have learned my intention this year to work smarter and not harder took a virus for me to figure out that is possible, and to embrace the connections I have with a much more deliberate and intentional purpose. And that jigsaw puzzles make a great meditation.”
• Timothy Nimmo: “Social media was an occasional fun diversion, or sometimes just a tedious pain I went through for marketing and promotion of my work. Post COVID-19, I realized it has a valuable place in my life, as a way of having greater human interaction and socialization.”
• Sean Patrick Anglum: “Music is something I miss (rehearsal with Anglum Mock & Greene trio) and something I revel in. I have been able to go deep into my music collection and find recordings I once loved, but have forgotten about. They make me as happy now as they did in a former time.”
• Deanna Finch: “We’ve been doing jigsaw puzzles, word searches, yoga and taking care of vegetable seedlings. I’ve been yearning for a simpler life. A slower life. I just didn’t know it would be chosen for me.”
• Eva Syrovy: “Talking daily to the people I love but can’t be with, reaching out to old friends across the ocean via email, and walking a ridiculous amount appear to be the factors that keep me sane. Also, spring while homebound is as beautiful as spring every year.”
• Julz Breezee: “I’ve learned how truly introverted I am. This break away from people has been so unbelievably relaxing.”
• Karen Gale: “I have had and still do have periods of anxiety when I see what is going on around me. But this time has taught me there is more to life than running from place to place and event to event. I hope I continue to keep this behavior when the all-clear is sounded.”
• Jenny Maloney: “I’ve learned the energy I generally expend in late theater/rehearsal nights has to go somewhere. Right now it has turned toward the kitchen, because now I have the time to experiment with new ingredients (from local companies who deliver) and more complicated dishes.”
• Rachel Stoner Embery: “It’s all about attitude. Everything is better in the morning after a good sleep. Do I want to teach from my breakfast nook? Nope. But it’s reality. Focus on the fact I have all but one to two kiddos show up remotely every day. Focus on the fact I can throw in a load of laundry as I work instead of doing it all over the weekend.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270