With the children back in school and fall in the air, you might be out of vacation mode and reminded of home projects you’ve put off.
Whether it’s a living-room makeover, kitchen redo or bathroom overhaul, a good starting point for ideas and inspiration is the 2018 Colorado Fall Home Show, underway Friday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver.
More than 250 exhibitors show home renovation, remodeling and sustainable living ideas. For an exhibitor list and map, visit goo.gl/Mhm8aT
The Colorado Garden Foundation event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for people 60 and older, and are available at axs.com. Bring a nonperishable food item for 9Cares Colorado Shares to the Convention Center window to get $2 off admission. Parking is available in the center’s garage. Info: coloradogardenfoundation.org/colorado-fall-home-show.
The American Society of Interior Designers will present free seminars throughout the show.
Shana Johnston, owner of Adorn Interiors in Denver, will present “What NOT to Overlook in a Kitchen Remodel,” a seminar she’ll repeat each day.
“I talk about how to avoid making common mistakes and how to avoid missing opportunities,” said Johnston, an ASID member who established her firm 10 years ago. “The sequence of work is important in this process. If you don’t do it in the right order, you can’t really undo it. If a do-it-yourselfer says, ‘Well, I’ll just start with countertops,’ and they spend a lot of money investing in granite countertops, then what they’ve missed is the opportunity to change the layout of their kitchen. Once those countertops are in, you can’t move your cabinets or sink.”
Or a homeowner might be excited about a deal on an appliance and then discover it doesn’t quite work in their space.
“Maybe they can’t get the refrigerator door or the drawers open the whole way because they bang into something else. It doesn’t work in their space, so now they have a problem,” she said.
The takeaway: Hiring a professional — an experienced designer who can plan the room — can save time and money in the long run.
“Don’t start without a plan. Build a foundation first, and do it in the right sequence. Take advantage of the help that’s available,” Johnston said. “In the end, the design is the most important thing. It’s the only thing that lingers after your’re done. Otherwise, you may look at the project with regret. Hiring a kitchen designer brings a better return on investment.”
Ashlie Adam, owner of Ashlie Adam Interiors in Broomfield, is presenting a seminar called “Beauty and Function in One: How to Achieve Family-Friendly Interior Design without Sacrificing Style.”
Adam, a mother of three young children, says family is huge influence on design.
“I think, ‘How can I make my house beautiful and also functional for small children?’ I tell clients to think smart about the finishes of your home, whether you want a durable hard surface with an area rug, which can be more easily cleaned than carpeting,” said Adam, also an ASID member. “Also, ways to find creative storage solutions so that toys can be readily available for small children and can be hidden in a beautiful way.”
Adam’s seminar will focus not only on family-friendly design, but also design for people with pets and grandparents, to show a grandparent who entertains grandchildren in the home how to get that “magazine-ready look.”
All seminars are by ASID Colorado Chapter members, are included in the admission price and will be in booth 621, the seminar theater. For a full seminar schedule, visit goo.gl/coKf92
For a sweet treat, stop by the Sweet Times In The Rockies Sugar Art Show, held in conjunction with the 2018 Colorado Fall Home Show.
It’s the 12th year for this show, which features sugar artists designing fairy- and dragon-inspired confections with the theme of “Fairytales.”
Brave child and adult contestants can take classes on sugar art and join in a sugar-art competition Go to cowyices.org for more information and to register.