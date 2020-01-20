In case you needed motivation for prime skiing weekends ahead, some high-altitude cinematography has you covered.
The 15th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will stop Friday in Colorado Springs along its tour of 100-plus cities. Ten short movies will screen at The Ute & Yeti, the bar and restaurant within CityRock.
Proceeds will benefit Colorado Mountain Club, with the Pikes Peak chapter one of the nonprofit’s cadres around the state.
Among its educational portfolio, avalanche classes have increased in demand for the local group, as human-powered winter travel grows in popularity.
That recreation is the mission of the Winter Wildlands Alliance. Conservation is also a goal of the national 501c(3).
The film lineup features documentaries exploring environmental issues, including “Climate Change in the Kennels” about global warming’s impact on dogs and mushers in Alaska. “Endless Winter: Chapter One” chronicles one skier’s mission to lower his carbon footprint.
“A Climb for Equality” raises awareness of the gender divide on the world’s highest summits.
“Khutrao” spotlights the deep, cultural ties between the mountains and the indigenous Mapuche people.
A few other films are sure to raise stoke, such as “Peak Obsession,” starring snowboarder Jeremy Jones on some of North America’s most fearsome descents.
In “Backflippers,” adolescent skiers learn the dangerous ways of the Alps.