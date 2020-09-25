You can safely distance yourself and cast a line in your favorite stream. Coming together for fly-fishing's annual cinematic celebration is more complicated.
So the International Fly Fishing Film Festival has gone virtual in this pandemic year. On Thursday, from the comfort of their homes, Colorado anglers can enjoy some of the latest documentaries on some of the more dreamy habitats out there.
The 11 short films promise to inspire with scenery and story. One is billed as a meditation of the world "from a different perspective with fly-fishing as the catalyst." Another, "The Mend," follows a complicated father-son relationship. "Poetry in Motion" captures teenager Maxine McCormack's rise to legendary status.
Others feature chases for big and rare trout in exotic realms: in the arctic outpost of Nunavik; along Alaska's Naknek River; and through the mountainous wilds beyond the equator's 49th parallel.
Tickets $15. More information at flyfilmfest.com.