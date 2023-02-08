Denver and Colorado Springs are upcoming stops for a worldwide film tour celebrating the peak of human possibilities in nature.

Banff Film Festival's scenic set of documentaries will show at Denver's Paramount Theatre for three nights March 2-4, followed by Colorado Springs' Stargazers Theatre March 7-9.

The two cities have long been stages for Banff, which has been showcasing outdoor filmmakers and stunning, athletic feats and stories from around the world since the 1970s.

This year's lineup includes "Walking on the Clouds," which might have viewers holding their breath for six minutes as a man attempts to walk a line strung between hot air balloons in the sky above Brazil. A longer feature, "Wild Waters," chronicles another boundary-breaking attempt: A woman aims her kayak at a 100-foot waterfall in Ecuador.

Then there are heart-warming tales: a human rights attorney running in the mountains with empowered women of a war-torn Afghanistan; a UK family who leave their home for a life of mountain biking on the road; and a New York City youngster's escape on skateboard. Other documentaries take us to ski lines in the Balkans, to a Manitoba locale famed for polar bears and to limestone sinkholes for climbing in Mexico.

Nightly tickets in Denver are $24.50. The Springs shows, which are being hosted by Mountain Chalet, cost $17.50. Tickets and more information are available online at Visit Denver and Mountain Chalet websites.