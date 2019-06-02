Welcome to GO!’s “Out and About” series, spotlighting events worthy of your next Colorado road trip.
FIBArk
June 13-16, fibark.com, free to attend
When the snow melts, the Arkansas River roars to life, fueling the economy as well as bodies, minds and spirits in Salida. Feel the energy yourself at FIBArk (“First in Boating the Arkansas”), billed as America’s oldest whitewater festival. No wetsuit required. Simply spectate as thousands always have “to watch the boaters battle for survival,” the festival’s official history reads.
It started in 1949 with 23 river runners who considered the race “an invitation to death.” The idea was to go 57 miles from Salida through the wicked mouth of the Royal Gorge. The route soon switched to today’s — just shy of 26 miles but still considered the nation’s longest contest of its kind.
Though FIBArk, foreigners more accustomed to kayaks established Colorado’s whitewater epicenter. International racers still do battle at the fest, competing for cash prizes in an array of events: raft rodeo, slalom and the fan favorite hooligan race, honoring its 1950s mantra to include “anything that floats that’s not a boat.”
While you’re there: If you’re a mountain biker, the local Monarch Crest Trail is a classic. A sandwich at Sweetie’s is a must for lunch.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE