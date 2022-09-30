Starting next year, you'll have to pay to stay the night in some of Colorado's most iconic, backcountry destinations.
The U.S. Forest Service recently announced a permit program that will require a $10 fee per night per person staying in certain parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. That goes for hikers along the Four Pass Loop — which includes Crater and Snowmass lakes — while soakers of Conundrum Hot Springs. Geneva and Capitol lakes are other areas that'll cost you.
In a news release, the Forest Services called these "the most heavily impacted areas" within the wilderness. The release said they altogether account for 28% of the total wilderness acreage.
"This overnight permit and fee program is critical to giving us the resources we need to effectively manage, restore and protect this cherished area," Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in the release.
His office has reported a quadrupling of overnighters in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Recreation there has "exploded over the past decade," the release said, causing crowds that have left behind "large amounts of trash and human waste."
With the new revenue, officials say rangers could be paid to remove the refuse. They say soil and vegetation would be reclaimed, campfires monitored, trails maintained and education increased.
The permit program was announced following public hearings last year. In response to concerns of the charge being too high, especially for families, the Forest Service responded by dropping the previous, nightly proposal by $2 and waiving fees for kids 16 or younger. Approved school groups will be free as well.
Also, "concerns were raised about fees presenting a barrier to under-resourced communities to enjoy these specific areas," according to the release. It said the White River National Forest, through partnerships and programs, was responding by addressing other barriers related to feeling welcome and access to gear.
Overnight permits for next year will go on sale in February at Recreation.gov, which charges a $6 processing fee.