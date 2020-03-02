Don’t try to understand it.
“No rhyme or reason,” Joel Gratz said.
His advice?
Just be grateful.
“This is as much as you could ever ask for,” said Colorado skiers’ popular meteorologist with OpenSnow.com.
He’s talking about a February that brought record snow totals to the slopes — more than 7 feet of pileup in several ski areas ahead of the spring break wave.
That’s higher than the height of standard stop signs on the street. That’s deeper than the deep end of the hotel pool. Shaquille O’Neal might’ve needed a snorkel.
The month was as Breckenridge Resort proclaimed it in a tweet: “FEBRUBURIED.”
There, with 120 inches of powder on the month, officials announced the resort’s best month ever, tied with the total from January 2014.
No other Colorado ski area this season has racked up as much as Breck, having surpassed the 300-inch mark. And that’s largely thanks to a February like no other. The 10 feet from the month is more than triple the total of the resort’s 2019 February, according to OpenSnow data.
Fellow ski areas in Summit County followed suit. OpenSnow shows some got more this February than the past two Februarys combined, including Copper Mountain Resort.
Last month’s 95 inches at the Interstate 70-bordering resort are compared with about 30 inches from last year. Taylor Prather, Copper’s spokeswoman, flips the history book pages back to 1986 to find the mountain’s next-best February (the total was 83 inches that year).
Last month, “we (saw) very few days without snowfall,” Prather said.
According to Gratz’s models, less than a third of February’s 29 days were dry at Copper.
“And that’s similar to a lot of the other northern mountains,” he said.
Emphasis on the northern mountains. Winter Park Resort was another big beneficiary, boasting 89 inches to make it the second-best February on record and the best in three decades.
But while the slopes frequented by most Front Range skiers feasted, it was more famine for the southern ranges. Last week, SNOTEL data showed the upper half of the state above average snowpack for this time of the year, while the lower half sagged below 100%.
No rhyme or reason, Gratz said — thank or blame northwesterly winds that favored that side of Colorado’s high country. Most notable was the storm that roared and lingered in the mountains the first week of February.
Copper measured 32 inches in 48 hours, just as athletes were settling in for the resort’s first hosted Dew Tour. Practices and events were canceled. Visitors who managed to beat I-70 closures and arrive from hours-long traffic jams found lifts shut down and terrain closed for avalanche safety.
The scene was similar beyond Copper. In a video from Vail Mountain that went viral, one wondered if everyone in a seemingly unending lift line got a run in before closing time. The Friday of that storm saw Loveland Ski Area make the rare decision to close for inclement weather.
But Loveland was open the next day, Feb. 8, to resume a memorable month.
February’s 89 inches were short of the ski area’s record 107 in 1995. Still, “there’s been a ton of powder days,” said spokesman Dustin Schaefer, “and we’re hoping it rolls into March.”
Too early to say, Gratz said. But forecasts called for more snow to start the new month.
And “unless we see a dramatic shift,” Gratz said, “all mountains should probably hit their closing dates. And some, if we get good snow in the end of March and early April, could extend.”
That’s the aim at Breckenridge, where recent snowmaking upgrades were meant to give Epic Pass holders a late-season venue. The resort stayed open until June 9 last year.
Could that be surpassed? No sense in making predictions now, Breck spokeswoman Nicole Stull said.
“But I mean, if all of this snow keeps up, there’s definitely a possibility.”