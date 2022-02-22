Oh, 2/22/22, you captivating palindrome.
We’ll never have another number like you. There will be no 3/33/33 or 4/44/44, unless we can collectively agree on revamping the calendar. And judging by the teeth pulling it’s taking to kill off daylight saving time, change will not be afoot anytime soon.
So what do you have in store for us, day of many twos that serendipitously arrives on a Tuesday? Should we herald your arrival with horns? Will a portal open to another dimension where we all sprout fairy wings or sparkle like the vampires in “Twilight?” Or are you a manhole to a hellscape we should avoid like a swarm of yellow jackets?
Alas, there is no way to know or avoid you, so we shall put on our proverbial suit of armor, which looks like an old winter jacket, ratty scarf and mismatched gloves, and brave whatever forces of good or evil reign down upon us as we plunge forth into the world. Or at least show up at the office and eat the stale cruller we left on our desk overnight.
Here you lurk, you toothsome numeral, in the midst of frigid February, three weeks post-Chinese New Year. We all live in the year of the tiger now. People born in years of the tiger are said to be ambitious, daring, courageous and generous. May we all channel that resilience and bravery this year, and be on the lookout for tiger’s shadow side: rebelliousness and overconfidence, which can lead to loneliness. And nobody wants to tangle with a lonely tiger. Tigers must learn to purr and play nicely.
Which aligns with the meaning of number two. Both in the tarot and numerology, which is the study of numbers and number combinations and the possible connection to our lives, número dos is all about duality, partnership, relationships and creating balance.
“Twos are always about being at a crossroads. Two roads to take,” said Katie Sloan, a Colorado Springs insight adviser who specializes in astrology and tarot. “There’s so much going on in the world and we’re so divided, which is a two thing. We need to come together. Everybody would like to find a solution to that.”
Sloan was so kind as to pull a few cards from her tarot deck and an animal deck to ferret out the possible meaning of this ambiguous date. She came up with the magician: “The master manifesting card. We all create the life we want, which has some truth in it. You call in what you think about all the time. It’s being clear what you want in your life, and focusing on that.
And ye olde emperor card: “It reminds me of a conservative father figure, that we need to follow rules. But all of that is changing now. It’s about leading by example, for those people who can see both sides, communicate a little better, and who have done their work to step into those roles of leadership, to help ground the chaos and create change.”
And finally, the horse card: “It’s about freedom. It’s a gentle creature that needs to be untethered in some ways, needs to be free. It’s tied up with the emperor. Everyone has the right to be free and who they are. No one is wrong or bad. There has to be some sort of balance.”
But what about the planets? Surely there must be some planetary amalgamation happening somewhere. By Jove, there is! Turns out the U.S.’s Pluto return is happening Tuesday. This is no Perseids meteor shower, which rolls around every year in August. Nay, this event happens once every 248 years. That means Pluto’s returning to the same position in its chart as it was when the U.S. was founded in 1776.
Pluto is about change, said Sloan. It brings the energy of breaking down and going into a dark night of the soul so we can return and rebuild.
“That’s what we need,” she said. “It feels frightening in the way things have been heading lately, like how much more breakdown can we have? But in some ways it’s got to get to the bottom of the barrel before we can start back up and rebuild.”
And for those who smirk and shrug at all of the above, and say palindrome schmalindrome, Tuesday also happens to be National Margarita Day. Pair that with your usual Taco Tuesday and call it good.
