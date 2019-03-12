Remember self-deprecating jokes about transferring fat from one part of your body to another?
Those days are here. They’ve been here since the 1990s, according to plasticsurgery.org.
While most people know they can pony up for liposuction, having fat extracted from a body part, many might not know that the same fat can be injected into another body part, such as to augment buttocks or lift breasts.
Tara D. Smith knew exactly how she wanted her rear end to look.
“It’s been three years since the baby, and I’ve been saving up to do something,” said Smith, 34. “When I tell people, they always say, ‘Oh, the Kardashians or Blac Chyna.’ But no, you can do it normally and not look like a freak.”
On the morning of her January fat transfer at Genesis MedSpa, Smith pulls out her pink phone to show Dr. Lisa Jenks her dream booty. The two huddle over the small screen, peering at the backside of a nearly naked woman, save for her G-string, and come to agreement that Smith will walk away with a more heart-shaped and fuller backside after the four-hour procedure.
“This is so exciting and nerve-racking,” said Smith. “I feel like crying. I didn’t sleep last night.”
Soon enough, she’s dropped trou, and the good doctor is using a black marker on her buttocks, hips, inner thighs and the “bananas,” what Jenks calls the areas underneath the buttocks, at the summit of the upper thigh, to indicate where she’ll make incisions to suck out fat and put it back in. Meanwhile, Smith cracks jokes, perhaps to channel her nervous energy.
“My husband said she (Jenks) just wants your money,” said Smith, “and I want to give it to her. Fill my butt up and take it.”
Losing the fat
Unwanted knee fat prompted the first liposuction in France in the 1920s. The results were less than desirable: Complications resulted in the amputation of both legs.
“They lost some fat, but not the way they wanted to,” said Jenks, who opened Genesis MedSpa in 2007 after a career in emergency medicine.
Ultrasound-assisted liposuction started in the 1990s and has improved since in consistency and safety. Jenks began offering it in 2013. About 264,000 lipos were done across the country in 2017, up 5 percent from the previous year.
“It continues to grow in popularity,” she said. “I predict it will grow by double digits through the next five years.”
Abdomen and love handles. But really, many parts of the body are up for sale when it comes to lipo, including the upper arms, back and inner thighs.
Most clients stick to lipo, which costs $3,000 to $5,000. But every month, about two people take it a step further, bringing the number of fat transfers to 20 to 25 every year. A transfer costs $2,500, so most pay $5,500 to $7,500 for the entire procedure.
As you might expect, most folks (all fat transfer patients at Genesis have been women thus far) put the fat back in two locations: their booty and their breasts, though one client put it into her outer hips for a more curvaceous look.
“Most do it for an additional lift versus enlargement,” Jenks said about breast transfers, though she can increase breast size from a half to a full cup size. If they want more, she recommends implants. The same goes for the derrière. She said she can make a “visible, nice difference,” but if they want to go from very flat to huge, they need to go the implant route.
If a client wants fat injected back into her face, she’ll have to go elsewhere. That’s one spot Jenks won’t mess with due to the bruising, swelling and down time. Plus, a certain percentage of fat cells will die once they’re reinserted, and she doesn’t want the patient to deal with any asymmetry that might occur. She’d rather use fillers, such as Juvederm and Voluma, in the face.
One Genesis client had lipo on the area of her back near her bra strap. No matter how much weight she lost or how much she worked out, it stayed put. It was much the same for Smith, who was a competitive bodybuilder for five years. Three C-sections and plenty of gym time later, she couldn’t achieve the look she wanted through exercise alone.
“I want what I had before three kids,” she said. “Maybe a little bit more.”
Smith climbs on the table in the sun-filled treatment room, her body fortified with a few Vicodin and Halcyon and a quickly chewed granola bar for the hourslong procedure. The VaserLipo machine stands near her feet, a cornflower-blue apparatus with assorted tubes and canisters, ready to store her fat and to separate out the red blood cells.
The blond, tattoo-sleeved patient is anxious, though not about losing fat.
“No one’s ever sad about that,” said Jennifer Moller, a medical assistant and medical aesthetician who’s helping with Smith’s transfer.
“Take it,” said Smith from her prone position.
Patients stay awake during liposuction and fat transfers, though early on Smith readily agrees to Moller’s offer of laughing gas. She’ll cling to that mask until the end, though there aren’t too many laughs from her side of the table.
Lidocaine is used on the areas that will be treated, and since the patient is under no general anesthesia or IV sedation, the procedure is much safer. After the treated parts are numbed, incisions are created so Jenks can plunge an ultrasound probe under Smith’s skin and into her fatty layers. First she’ll “melt” the fat, which makes it easier to suck out, thus easier on the body.
“It’s not actually melting the fat,” said Jenks. “Fat cells are clustered like a clump of grapes. This separates the clump into individual grapes. That’s why it’s easier to suck out, rather than the whole clump of grapes.”
Once the fat is properly melted, Jenks suctions it out, watching as chunks of matter and traces of blood move through a tube and into a large canister.
It’s not an easy process to watch, let alone undergo. At times, Smith moans in pain and pats her sternum, maybe to comfort herself.
“It hurts so bad,” she said.
“We’re getting a lot off,” said Jenks.
“There’s a lot of fat in those legs,” said Smith. “Thanks, Chick-fil-A.”
She gets a breather once all the fat — 1,000 to 1,100 ccs worth — is collected and dumped into a medical bag, where Moller and another medical assistant work to purify and ready it to be injected back into Smith’s rear end. Protein-rich plasma, which was separated out from Smith’s blood draw earlier, is added to the fat. It’s been shown to increase the viability of the fat cells, as about 15 percent of them will die after the transfer.
Now’s the time to consider life post-procedure. Those who opt to have fat transferred into their chest have a much easier recovery than those who have it moved into their nether regions. Smith has been advised she should refrain from sitting for 72 hours. And if she’s really serious about keeping her new Kardashian-like backside as rounded as it is when she walks out of the office, she should avoid sitting for four months, or at least severely limit the time she spends on her tuchus.
When interested clients visit with Jenks about the process, this is the part that separates the fat from the blood, so to speak. That kind of commitment isn’t feasible for most. Smith is prepared, though. She’s got help at home in the form of a 16-year-old daughter, and she’s determined to not let her money, time and pain go to waste.
She’s in the home stretch of the procedure now, with only the transfer to go. It’s much quicker than the previous steps, with Jenks injecting vials of purified fat into incisions on Smith’s hips. Only one vial in, there’s a noticeable difference in roundness in her right cheek. The doctor continues to inject and eyeball each side, making sure both cheeks are evenly rounded.
“Looks good,” she finally said. “Let’s call it.”
“Is my butt round?” asked Smith, sounding exhausted and groggy.
Yes, they all assure her.
“It’s so pretty,” said Moller.
