Farming might not be the first thing that comes to mind when taking in tree-filled Black Forest.
But because working the land is an integral part of the community’s heritage, “Farming in the Forest” was chosen as the theme for this year’s Black Forest Festival, slated for Saturday, Aug. 11.
“We want to show how Black Forest’s land can be valued in a way you’re living harmoniously with it,” said Shari Conley, festival coordinator. “We want to create a good awareness and appreciation of the heritage so we can encourage people to carry it forward.”
About 3,000 people are expected to attend the event, hosted by the nonprofit Black Forest Community Club and Black Forest Community Foundation.
Conley said Black Forest attracts residents who love the land. “People look for a place where they can have a chicken coop and a garden and be in a great community. We have a lot of people who love the space here, and the trees and the farms.”
The area is home to a high-altitude (7,369 feet) rhubarb farm, alpaca and cattle farms. Home gardening is also popular, and residents enjoy finding ways to grow crops during the shorter high-altitude growing season in the typical sandy-clay soil, Conley said.
The Black Forest Victory Garden Club grows potatoes on soil supplemented by mulch from trees burned in the 2013 Black Forest Fire or thinned since then. Plentiful mulch is available to residents through El Paso County’s slash mulch program, which also teaches residents how to thin trees on their property and bring saplings to be mulched (bfslash.org). Information about the program will be available at the festival.
“Folks are growing everything from tomatoes to mixed greens, beans and corn. Black Forest back in the day was known for the potato crops in the Peyton/Falcon area to the east,” Conley said. A potato blight ended that, she noted, until the club’s recent success of growing them in the mulch — above the soil.
Local farmers will show their methods, where to find local produce, and let people know: “Hey, if you live in this area, don’t be discouraged. We’ll show you how to grow your own crops in your own yard,” she said. “Also, people from town who don’t have enough space to have livestock can come find how to find local products that are grass fed, fresh and often organic. Greenhouse farming and the use of aquaponics and hydroponics will be on display. Some of the farmers will have products to sell. For example, we’ll have apiaries (bee hive colonies) represented who produce honey.”
Saturday’s volunteer-run celebration kicks off with a donation-based pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, sponsored by R&R Coffee Cafe.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., events will include farm-themed children’s activities, games and crafts, displays from local farms, and information on growing crops at high altitude, raising chickens, goat milking, soap making, alpaca care and wool-dyeing. All proceeds go to community charities and nonprofits.
Kids’ options include decorating horseshoes, painting wooden farm animals, making cars from Black Forest logs, dressing up in “early settler” clothing, and carnival-type games including cornhole, a cakewalk, potato sack races, and rubber-band gun target shooting.
“Also, we’ll have what’s been a hit for several years now. We put out an oblong horse trough and put water in it and have the kids washing tiny baby clothes we provide, and then they pin them up. It’s amazing how long they’ll spend doing it. It’s some good old-fashioned fun,” Conley said.
Chicken races are also on the agenda. “A child can bring their very own chicken and race it against another chicken for a prize. We have a little track. So the owner tries to get his chicken to run down and cross the finish line first,” she said.
Shade will be provided for the chickens, and competitors are asked to bring crates so chickens don’t commingle and spread possible infections.
Other farm animals on display include a cow and her calves, a pig, turkeys, a draft horse, miniature horses and a 4-H petting zoo.
A booth fair of artisans, craftspeople and food vendors will be held through the festival hours. Several food trucks will offer a variety of beverages and food, including one with “boarding house fare” — comfort foods such as mashed potatoes and corn, Conley said.
The hometown parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Directly afterward, about 11:40 a.m., the signature outhouse races commence. Each outhouse on wheels is propelled by an indoor “rider” and an outside team of four for about half a mile. Jon Karroll, co-anchor of “Good Morning Colorado” and NewsChannel13 at noon at KRDO, again will emcee the parade and races, using “just about every outhouse pun you can imagine,” Conley said.
Music will be performed by the 495’ers Acoustic Band from 8:30 to 10 a.m., the Forest Chorus from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and the USAFA Wild Blue Country Band from noon to 3 p.m. Other attractions include $5 pony rides, a sawmill demo and wood sale from 8 a.m. to noon, and a log schoolhouse open house from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
After the festival, a country community dance will cap things off, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the community club. The $5 charge includes a lesson by Happy to Dance studio.
“The festival represents ... the passion we have for living harmoniously in the forest, being considerate of our limited resources, and keeping the forest as healthy as possible,” Conley said. “We are going to share Black Forest with everyone. It’s a hidden treasure.”