Farmers market season is in full swing around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Wednesday
• Colorado Farm & Art Market, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (215 S. Tejon St.), 3 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 9, farmandartmarket.com.
• Fountain Community Market, Fountain City Hall, 116 S. Main St., 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 21, facebook.com/fountain.community.market.
• Briargate Farmers Market, 7610 N. Union Blvd., across from Gold’s Gym, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 9, tinyurl.com/y3qaed34
Thursday
• Banning Lewis Ranch Farmers Market, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 3 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29, tinyurl .com/y6q7bba2
• Manitou Community Market, Manitou Springs Memorial Park (502 Manitou Ave.), 3 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 3, manitoucommunity market.org. Note: Moves to Mansions Park (across from Memorial Park) on Aug. 22.
Friday
• Woodland Park Farmers Market, Memorial Park and Henrietta Ave., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 27, wpfarmersmarket.com.
Saturday
• Colorado Farm & Art Market, Margarita at Pine Creek Road (7315 Pine Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 12, farmandartmarket.com.
• Monument Hill Farmers Market, Grace Best Elementary, 66 S. Jefferson St., Monument, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 11, tinyurl.com/y4tpvtsn.
• Old Colorado City, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Oct. 26, pikespeak farmersmarket.com.
Sunday
• Cordera Farmers Market, 11894 Grandlawn Circle in the Cordera neighborhood, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 1, tinyurl.com/ y3qaed34.
