farmer's market
Caption +

Jesse Garrett definitely had her hands full on a trip to a farmer's market at the Pioneers Museum. She was able to fill her bag with fresh produce and products with her children, Sylvia Garrett, Rae Garrett, Coleman Garrett and Roland Garrett (left to right) and their dog, Queen, in tow. At the Colorado Art & Farm Market, the vendors either grow or produce the produce or products they sell. The market will continue on Wednesdays through mid-October and at The Margarita at Pine Creek on Saturday mornings. Wednesday, August 22, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

WEDNESDAY

Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 10, springsfarmersmarkets.com.

Colorado Farm & Art Market, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 10, farm andartmarket.com.

THURSDAY

Manitou Community Market, 1000 Manitou Ave., Soda Springs Park, 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 4, manitoucommunity market.org.

FRIDAY

Woodland Park, 117 Center Ave., Memorial Park and Henrietta Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Friday. wpfarmers market.com.

SATURDAY

Monument Hill, 66 S. Jefferson St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 13, tinyurl.com /y9fewofm.

Colorado Farm & Art Market, 7315 Pine Creek Road, Margarita at Pine Creek, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 13, farmandartmarket.com.

Old Colorado City, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., Bancroft Park, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 20, pikespeakfarmersmarket.com.

Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd. (by Sears), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through October, millerfarms.net.

DAILY

Spencer’s Lawn & Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, through late October, 632-2788, spencersgardens.com. Fountain location, 4720 Center Valley Drive, offers a market Fridays through Sundays. Call for times: 392-2726.

The Gazette

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments