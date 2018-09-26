WEDNESDAY
• Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 10, springsfarmersmarkets.com.
• Colorado Farm & Art Market, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 10, farm andartmarket.com.
THURSDAY
• Manitou Community Market, 1000 Manitou Ave., Soda Springs Park, 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 4, manitoucommunity market.org.
FRIDAY
• Woodland Park, 117 Center Ave., Memorial Park and Henrietta Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Friday. wpfarmers market.com.
SATURDAY
• Monument Hill, 66 S. Jefferson St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 13, tinyurl.com /y9fewofm.
• Colorado Farm & Art Market, 7315 Pine Creek Road, Margarita at Pine Creek, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 13, farmandartmarket.com.
• Old Colorado City, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., Bancroft Park, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 20, pikespeakfarmersmarket.com.
• Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd. (by Sears), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through October, millerfarms.net.
DAILY
• Spencer’s Lawn & Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, through late October, 632-2788, spencersgardens.com. Fountain location, 4720 Center Valley Drive, offers a market Fridays through Sundays. Call for times: 392-2726.
