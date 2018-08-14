MONDAY
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Sept. 24, wmmi.org.
TUESDAY
• Cañon City, 211 S. Third St., Veterans Park, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Sept. 26, canoncityfarmersmarket.com.
WEDNESDAY
• Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 10, springsfarmersmarkets.com.
• Colorado Farm & Art Market, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 10, farmandartmarket.com.
• Fountain Community Market, 116 S. Main St., Fountain City Hall, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., through Aug. 29, tinyurl.com/ycwqa9oz.
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Sept. 26, wmmi.org.
THURSDAY
• Banning Lewis Ranch, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 3 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 13, tinyurl.com/y7lhph75.
• Manitou Community Market, 1000 Manitou Ave., Soda Springs Park, 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 4, manitoucommunitymarket.org.
FRIDAY
• Woodland Park, 117 Center Ave., Memorial Park and Henrietta Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Sept. 28. wpfarmers market.com.
SATURDAY
• Monument Hill, 66 S. Jefferson St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 13, tinyurl.com/y9fewofm.
• Colorado Farm & Art Market, 7315 Pine Creek Road, Margarita at Pine Creek, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 13, farmandart market.com.
• Old Colorado City, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., Bancroft Park, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 20, pikespeakfarmersmarket.com.
• Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd. (by Sears), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through October, millerfarms.net.
• Cordera, 11894 Grandlawn Circle, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Sept. 16, springsfarmersmarkets.com.
DAILY
• Spencer’s Lawn & Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, through late October, 632-2788, spencersgardens.com. The store’s Fountain location, 4720 Center Valley Drive, offers a market Fridays through Sundays into October. Call for times: 392-2726.