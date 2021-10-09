Here's a look at farmers markets happening around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region in 2021.

Saturday

• Old Colorado City, Bancroft Park, 24th Street and West Colorado Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through Oct. 23, facebook.com/OldColoradoCityFarmersMarket

• Monument, 66 Jefferson St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 30, springsfarmers markets.com

• Backyard Market in Black Forest, 12530 Black Forest Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 23, facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF

Wednesday

• Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 27, springsfarmersmarkets.com

Daily

• Spencer’s Lawn & Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays), through November, spencersgardens.com

• Smith Family Farm Market, 8310 Blue Gill Drive, Falcon, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Oct. 31, rockyfordmelons.com