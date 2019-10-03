As summer fades into autumn, millions of aspen will turn from green to gold. If you’re brave enough to face the chill of the mountain air, get out there and pitch a tent this fall. Here are some of our favorite camping destinations to explore this fall in Colorado.
1. Maroon Bells - Marvel at the beautiful foliage as you backpack your way through the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Sleep among the golden aspen groves found around Crater Lake. If trail conditions allow, push on for scenic beauty that delights – all 29.1 miles of it. Be warned, the hike is steep and strenuous!
Please note that permits are required for anyone planning to backpack through Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Additional fees including parking and shuttle rides may also apply. Aside from the “Bells,” you’ll find a buffet of camping options nestled in White River National Forest.
2. Twin Lakes - Experience beautiful scenery along the hiking trails surrounding Twin Lakes. If weather and summit conditions allow, add bagging a Colorado 14er to your fall bucket list. Mount Elbert sits at 14,433 feet, just waiting to be explored. Mount Princeton and Huron Peak also lie right around the corner for those who are feeling extra eager and adventurous. Camp out and enjoy the colors while they last.
3. Guanella Pass - Nestled just outside of Georgetown, campers will have convenient access to several in-town attractions making this the perfect spot for your next fall camping adventure. Mornings in the mountains are frigid but the beauty of the changing colors is worth it. Take your pick from a variety of campsites and let your heart unwind as you soak in blazing fall colors.
4. Last Dollar Road - Located near the colorful mountain town of Telluride, this is an iconic spot for catching a rainbow of fall colors. From brilliant yellow to fiery shades of red and dazzling purple, expect to be awed. The mountain scenery is truly unbelievable. Campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note high clearance 4WD vehicles are recommended.
5. Kebler Pass - A color-drenched adventure awaits along Kebler Pass near Crested Butte. From picturesque scenery to rare wildlife sightings to countless hiking trails offering spectacular fall scenery, you’ll love camping along Kebler Pass. Zip open your tent door and take in all the morning fall glory.
Kebler Pass is one of the most popular spots for seeing fall colors in Colorado. While reservable campgrounds are a great option for families or larger groups, you’ll find plenty of first-come, first-served campsites along the pass.
On County Rd. 7 off of Hwy. 62 between Ridgway and Telluride, a Korean-American photography club from Los Angeles were taking photos of a beautiful grove of Aspens with Mt. Sneffels as a backdrop. The group came from California and had been to Kebler Pass, the Marroon Bells and other famous aspen photography icons in the state. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Ed Young rides past the windows of the old Larson Brothers Mine in the ghost town of Ironton, Colorado. Young was riding from Ouray to Durango on Hwy. 550, also known as the Million Dollar Hwy. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Aspen trees are reflected in the clear waters of Crystal Lake, south of Ouray, Colorado, on Hwy. 550 (also known as the Million Dollar Highway). Wednesday, October 2, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Jeff Wood's dog, Kyrie, gets a ride in his backpack as he and Stephanie Wood walk down the Hayden Trail which begins on Hwy. 550 south of Ouray, Colorado. Wednesday, October 2, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
One of the building of the Red Mountain Mine is perched among the changing Aspen trees and pines off of Hwy. 550 just south of Ouray, Colorado. Wednesday, October 2, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Along County Rd. 7, near Ridgway, a creek and the surrounding rocks are an orange color that can be attributed the silver mining process from many years ago. It This phenomenon is known as acid mine drainage, and occurs when rainwater or snowmelt comes into contact with metal-rich rocks tailing piles. Wednesday, October 2, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Ball Cabin, a restored miners cabin that now serves as a museum by the Clear Creek Historical Society, rest in the ghost town of Winfield in Clear Creek Canyon west of Clear Creek Reservoir in Chaffee County outside of Buena Vista on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. An estimated 1,500 people lived in Winfield around 1890 after being established by prospectors in the early 1880's. Silver and copper were the main resource being mined but soon the mining activity was halted after the silver market crash in 1893 according to the Clear Creek Historical Society. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens light up in fiery orange hues as the last light fills Clear Creek Canyon before sunset west of Clear Creek Reservoir on County Road 390 outside of Buena Vista, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens turn gold that surround an old structure in the ghost mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens leaves turn to vibrant yellows inside the Iron City Cemetery outside of the old mining town of St. Elmo north of Chalk Creek in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town’s peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens leaves turn to vibrant yellows inside the Iron City Cemetery outside of the old mining town of St. Elmo north of Chalk Creek in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens turn gold that surround an old structure in the ghost mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Foliage turns to vibrant yellows inside an unidentified grave at the Iron City Cemetery outside of the old mining town of St. Elmo north of Chalk Creek in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens shine in gold on County Road 390 before the ghost town of Winfield in Clear Creek Canyon west of Clear Creek Reservoir in Chaffee County outside of Buena Vista on Sunday, Sept. 2. An estimated 1,500 people lived in Winfield around 1890 after being established by prospectors in the early 1880's. Silver and copper were the main resource being mined but soon the mining activity was halted after the silver market crash in 1893 according to the Clear Creek Historical Society. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
An old structure is framed through a window frame of a neighboring structure showing the yellow hues of aspens trees in the ghost mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Fall foliage blankets the ground of yellow hues over an avalanche field in Clear Creek Canyon west of Clear Creek Reservoir on County Road 390 in Chaffee County outside of Buena Vista on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The Milky Way peeks through Aspen trees illuminated by a camp fire in a 30 second exposure of the night sky in Clear Creek Canyon west of Clear Creek Reservoir on County Road 390 in Chaffee County outside of Buena Vista on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Oskar Knowlton, 15, resident of Nathrop, Colo., rides his bike through the old mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at it's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Nails on an old structure in the ghost mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens paint the peaks gold above the old mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens illuminate in yellow and gold in the ghost mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens light up in fiery orange hues as the last light fills Clear Creek Canyon before sunset west of Clear Creek Reservoir on County Road 390 outside of Buena Vista on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens paint the side of peaks gold above the old mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Fallen aspen leaves decorate the ground gold that surround an old structure in the ghost mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspen trees range from light greens to yellows outside of the ghost town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens leaves turn to vibrant yellows inside the Iron City Cemetery outside of the old mining town of St. Elmo north of Chalk Creek in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town’s peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A motorcyclist rides by the Iron City Cemetery outside of the old mining town of St. Elmo north of Chalk Creek in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town’s peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Fall foliage colors paint the landscape near the 12,095 summit of the Continental Divide Independence Pass in the Sawatch Range of the Rocky Mountains on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens turn gold that surround an old structure in the ghost mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aspens turn gold that surround an old structure in the ghost mining town of St. Elmo in Chaffee County on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Founded in 1880, St. Elmo was a booming gold and silver mining town that reached a population of 2,000 people at the town's peak. Today St. Elmo is a ghost town although a few residents occupy the desolate town in the Sawatch Range 20 miles southwest of Buena Vista. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)