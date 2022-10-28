Behind every piece of vintage or estate jewelry is a tale waiting to be told.

One of the best parts of Elissa Belenke’s job as antiques specialist is the research she devotes to each necklace, bracelet or ring that finds its way into Ted Blum Jewelers, a longtime downtown shop.

“I could spend all day getting lost in these pieces,” Belenke said. “Each piece tells a story, from the cut of the diamonds, the way it was welded, the particular design — all of that tells so much about what era it’s from. We’ve had some incredible Victorian pieces come through.”

She recently spent two weeks identifying the artists behind a number of the shop’s sterling silver turquoise cuffs and what kind of turquoise they used. Most were signed with only an initial or two, leading her to pore through archives dedicated to identifying Native American silversmiths based on those letters.

“To look at a piece and learn it was made by this artist who learned from their parents and they do this specific type of inlay — it’s history,” Belenke said. “It’s like working in a museum.”

In the hallway of the well-hidden store, in an old bank building on busy Kiowa Street, she waxes on about the vintage Tiffany & Co. pieces hanging in a glass display case.

And, with a conspiratorial air, she reveals industry gossip: “They just got bought out by the company that owns Louis Vuitton. I also heard they’ve put a bunch of money into lab-grown diamonds. So vintage Tiffany with natural diamonds is very cool to have.”

And what’s the dirt on lab-grown diamonds? Belenke doesn’t recommend them. The shop doesn’t buy or sell the yellowish jewels.

“Once they sell it to you, the value in your ring is the value in the gold,” she said. “They don’t hold a lot of value like a natural diamond. If the market gets flooded with lab grown, then the natural diamonds become more rare.”

Life in a jewelry shop is a compendium of happy moments. When customers dial up to the jewelry services shop from the outdoor call box, get buzzed in and head up to the second floor, they generally have something to celebrate: graduations, wedding anniversaries, birthdays and the mother lode — wedding engagements.

“We sell 100 to 200 engagement rings every year,” said Barry Belenke, showroom manager, diamond buyer and Elissa’s father.

Soft jazz music plays in the cozy space, which Blum opened almost 30 years ago as a jewelry repair shop. Display cases twinkle with vintage and estate bracelets, necklaces and watches, Native American pieces and a large array of bejeweled rings. There are baubles for every wallet, from $100 up to the $25,000 ring on display. Sometimes they even sell an item in excess of $50,000.

“There are people here (in town) who like nice jewelry,” Barry said. “If you look around and see how many nice cars there are, there are cars worth more than any of the jewelry I have. Anybody can come and find things. We need to have first anniversary gifts and 50th anniversary gifts. And that’s what makes it fun. When someone comes for an anniversary, it’s a nice day for them and a nice day for us.”

A collage of photos featuring customers is plastered on the wall next to the front case. Happy couples in their post-proposal haze show off their sparkly new engagement rings from Blum’s.

“When you can make someone happy once or twice a day, that’s a great job,” Barry said. “We get to celebrate great moments in our customers’ lives, and I get to use my knowledge and experience to make them happy and do things that are positive for them. That’s rewarding.”

Belenke, who learned the jewelry business from his father in Florida, arrived in Colorado Springs two decades ago, along with Elissa, and immediately met Blum and his son, Matt Blum, who now owns the shop.

Ted, who opened the shop in 1995 to do repairs, didn’t have a showroom, and asked Belenke to create one around 2014. He now works alongside his daughter, an aspiring gemologist who takes classes through the Gemological Institute of America.

“There’s a lot of poetry in old jewelry,” Elissa said. “We’re romantics ourselves.”

Past the showroom is the shop, where three men hunch over their exacting work of repairs, custom designs and engravings, insurance appraisals and cleaning. One of those heads is Matt, a 1999 Palmer High School graduate. After a couple of years of college, he began working with his dad in 2001. As word spread about their skills, Ted decided to make the shop more public. And though he’s now semiretired, he still shows up five days a week.

Matt became enamored with the business and its opportunities to pursue multiple interests.

“There’s so much to do. It seems like anything you’re interested in you can follow up on,” Matt said. “The business is such a great trade. You can be an artist, a designer, computer programmer. You can be somebody who does metal refining.”

Barry and Elissa are in it for their love of jewelry and the entrenched belief you can never go wrong with the precisely right piece. “You have a lot of people celebrating achievements at work and in life,” Barry said, “and a lot of it is celebrated with a gift of jewelry.”

His daughter agrees: “When you give somebody a piece of jewelry they’ll remember that moment forever and they’ll think of you when they wear it.”

