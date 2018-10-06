Whether you’re renovating your home or searching for a home remedy, dual shows under one roof in Colorado Springs this weekend have you covered.
The Colorado Springs Fall Home Show and the Southern Colorado Sustainability & Outdoor Living Expo will be held simultaneously Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. The events are sponsored by MCM Elegante Suites & Louie’s Pizza.
In Hall A will be the Colorado Springs Fall Home Show, presented by Old World Roofing & Restoration, showcasing new products for remodeling inside and outside your home. Vendors will show new trends in kitchen, living room and bathroom remodeling, such as fireplace updates, sun room additions and flooring upgrades. Visitors will find ideas for windows, doors, siding, decks, roofing, gutters and garages. Gazette Home & Garden columnist Ken Moon will present “Around the House” Saturday morning, featuring a tiny home village by Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. and Hideaway Tiny Homes.
In Hall B will be the Southern Colorado Sustainability & Outdoor Living Expo. Visitors will find natural healing tips and products, a livestock sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, farmers market and food truck tasting competition. State Rep. Lois Landgraf will speak about agritourism in Colorado. The Colorado Localvore CoOp will demonstrate products related to poultry, canning, freezing, dehydrating, beekeeping, fermentation, goats, gardening and more. “Mushroom King” Tom Weipert will talk about the antibiotic properties of mushrooms and identifying wild mushrooms. Pumpkin Hollow Farm’s Katie Sanders, author of five books and the blog FarmgirlSchool.org, will speak throughout the weekend; the farm’s Homestead Doctor will talk about “Tried & True Herbal Remedies.” Radical Prairie Women will conduct seminars on flour milling, dyeing fibers, making butter, goat cheese, raising meat birds, processing chickens and rabbits, kombucha, and needle and wet felting. For a full demo schedule, visit sustainabilityexpo.net.
The first 100 guests daily will receive a free pumpkin from Di Tomaso Farms.
Visitors may enter to win giveaways including a Dura Rocket Stove and LifeStraw GO from Earth Easy.
For a full list of vendors at both shows, visit CSFallHomeshow.com and SustainabilityExpo.net