Steve Craig has always done school the way he says schooling started: in the home. He and his siblings were home-schooled, as are his seven children. And he’s been executive director of Christian Home Educators of Colorado (CHEC) since 2014, which enables him to spend his time telling other families what he’s found.

“I want to help equip families to pass on their faith to their kids,” said Craig, who says his work is not only his job but also his calling, ministry and passion. “Done properly, home-schooling is the best way to pass on your values and faith to your kids, and disciple your kids. That’s really what it’s about for me.”

CHEC’ motto is: “Defending your family’s FREEDOM and helping you home-school with CONFIDENCE since 1990.”

The home-school movement has grown since the 1970s, when only about 10,000 to 15,000 children were home-schooled nationally. No one knows how many students are home-schooled in Colorado (researcher Brian Ray estimates 54,000) or the U.S. (estimates range from 2 million to 5 million, or from 3% to 11% of students).

Numerous celebrities have been home-schooled, including Tim Tebow, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Justin Bieber, Hilary Duff, Simone Biles, Billie Eilish and Venus and Serena Williams. Faith motivated Tebow. Gosling had problems paying attention and was a victim of bullying. Eilish struggled with Tourette’s syndrome and an auditory-processing disorder. For the globe-trotting, tennis-playing Williams sisters, their home-school traveled wherever they did.

Christians remain the largest home-schooling cohort, and faith motivates parents who are concerned about school safety, teaching on sex and/or race, non-Christian worldviews and the quality of public education.

Right now, Craig is gearing up for CHEC’s annual Rocky Mountain Homeschool Conference, which is expected to attract more than 6,000 parents, students and exhibitors — up from 5,600 last year — to the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center. The conference runs June 15-17 with a bonus day June 14 featuring the free “Homeschool Intro Seminar” for parents.

Speakers include Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries. Summit’s summer worldview sessions will bring about 1,700 to 1,800 students — many of them homeschooled — to this summer’s two-week sessions in Manitou Springs. Summit also publishes home-school curriculum.

Jason Lisle, who has a master of arts degree and Ph.D. in astrophysics at the University of Colorado in Boulder, will speak on “Dinosaurs and the Bible,” explaining how “the Bible gives a much different version of history” than “the evolutionist’s conjectures about when dinosaurs lived.”

Carolyn Martin, CHEC’s director of government relations, will speak on “When the Left Rules,” exploring the aftermath of the 2023 Colorado legislative session and its impacts on the family and home-schooling. Martin also coordinates the annual Home School Day at the Colorado capitol in Denver, held in April.

A “Homeschool Introductory Seminar” for parents who are considering schooling their kids will explain the ins and outs of curriculum, legal requirements and record keeping.

Studies show more parents would like to home-school their kids, but it can be too time-consuming for mom and dad. Some parents also express concern that homeschooled kids might lack socialization skills.

The faith-based Home School Legal Defense Association worked to eliminate laws that restricted its growth, and today the U.S. imposes fewer restrictions than some Western nations. In the U.S., HSLDA’s map shows Colorado as a “low regulation” state.

Both home-schooling and Christian schools experienced a surge during the COVID lockdowns. According to Springs-based Association of Christian Schools International, its member schools in the U.S recorded 35% higher enrollment than at the start of the pandemic, reversing enrollment declines in previous years. ACSI is increasing its advocacy work to promote “school choice” programs in states. Such programs allow parents to use tax dollars to send their children to private Christian schools.

But Craig says home-schoolers generally express greater wariness about receiving Uncle Sam’s money.

“One of our pillars is freedom from government control,” he says. “What the government funds, the government controls, and one thing leads to another. At the political level, we advocate keeping a separation between homeschooling and government funding. We want our freedom. We ask for nothing.”