Forty three Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexually abusing at least 166 children in Colorado since 1950, according to a ground-breaking report made public Wednesday morning.
9NEWS is creating a database with the names of the priests and their parishes that will be available soon.
One priest, Father Harold Robert White, had 63 substantiated allegations lodged against him. In the report, the Colorado Attorney’ General’s Office referred to White as "the most prolific known clergy child sex abuser in Colorado history.”
"His sexual abuse of children began before he was ordained in 1960, and it continued for at least 21 years in at least six parishes from Denver to Colorado Springs to Sterling to Loveland to Minturn to Aspen," the report reads.
" … This one priest’s career and the Denver Archdiocese’s management of it present a microcosm of virtually all the failures we found elsewhere in our review of the Colorado Dioceses’ child sex abuse history."
White died in 2006 at age 73. Though the first accusations against him were made in 1960, he wasn't permanently removed from the ministry until 1993.
Special Master's Report: Roman Catholic Clergy Sexual Abuse of Children in Colorado from 1950 to 2019
The report found that from 1950 to present:
- At least 127 children were victimized by 22 priests in the Archdiocese of Denver.
- At least three children were victimized by two Roman Catholic priests in the Diocese of Colorado Springs.
- At least 36 children were victimized by 19 Roman Catholic priests in the Diocese of Pueblo.