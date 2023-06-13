The Old Testament’s book of Ecclesiastes, which says, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven,” has become a guiding sage for members of a Colorado Springs progressive church that’s in the final stages of closure.

Like other houses of worship, the nearly 30-year-old High Plains Church Unitarian Universalist has encountered a flood of challenges in the wake of the pandemic, said the Rev. Teri Schwartz, a ministerial consultant who is assisting with the dissolution.

“Declining membership, increased expenses and volunteer burnout are trends across religious life in America,” she said. “COVID merely accelerated them.”

High Plains will hold its last worship service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, to grieve the end of the church and celebrate its life.

The service will be in-person at the Unity Spiritual Center in the Rockies, 1945 Mesa Road, and online. Contact Schwartz at revterischwartz@gmail.com for the virtual passcode.

The congregation’s first and last ministers will be among presiding guests, and a local band, The BUS Trio, will perform.

Amid the sadness, “grief can stand alongside, knowing all things have a life and all lives have an end,” said the Rev. Julia McKay, the congregation’s lead minister from January 2019 to February 2022, when she stepped down on medical leave.

The dissolution represents not a failure, McKay said, but rather a brave choice.

Because High Plains will go out in a $450,000 blaze of glory.

The 60 members on the books, about half of whom regularly attend services, have decided to donate the church’s remaining finances to area nonprofits that members have supported over the years through sharing tithings and volunteerism.

Westside Cares, Project Angel Heart, Food to Power, Inside Out Youth Services, Kids on Bikes, Educating Children of Color, The Place, One Nation Walking Together and The Catamount Institute will split $100,000, Schwartz said.

And All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs — the mother church that gave birth to High Plains — will receive a donation of $350,000, she said.

The contribution is timely, Schwartz said, as All Souls has hired a new minister, the Rev. Ron Phares, who will begin his tenure Aug. 1.

Philanthropic recipients will be recognized at Sunday's service.

The funds for High Plains’ parting donations come from weekly pledges of congregants, whom Schwartz describes as everyday residents of Colorado Springs.

“While the congregation will end, their commitment to spiritual growth and social justice will not,” she said. “They will continue to tend to the life of the spirit and work for justice, particularly for LGBTQIA rights, protecting and celebrating trans’ lives, women’s right to access reproductive healthcare and affirming that Black Lives Matter,” she said.

High Plains was founded in 1994, following a movement that began in Colorado Springs in the early 1990s that led to statewide approval of a constitutional change known as Amendment 2, which would have limited gay rights. The U.S. Supreme Court later struck it down.

All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in downtown Colorado Springs was overflowing at the time, Schwartz said, so High Plains formed as an interdenominational alternative.

“This measure brought the progressive religious folks out of the woodwork,” McKay said. “And High Plains started as a rare bastion of progressive hope on the northside of Colorado Springs.”

Over the years, High Plains Church has met in storefronts and schools.

The church purchased a building in 2007 at 1825 Dominion Way, when it was averaging 10% to 15% net growth in membership yearly. Leaders sold the building in 2018, as finances were beginning to wear thin.

The congregation then moved its office and services to the Unity Spiritual Center in the Rockies at 1945 Mesa Road, on Colorado Springs’ west side, where it’s been for the last five years.

Since McKay vacated her contract in June 2022 for medical retirement, the church has operated without a head minister and under lay leadership, Schwartz said. It was also minister-less for the first few years of its existence.

The denomination descended from the Unitarians, who believed in the unity of God, with Jesus understood as a historic rabbi and not a deity who provided salvation; and the Universalists, who believed in universal salvation.

The Universalist Church of America and the American Unitarian Association merged in 1961, holding liberal religious values and subscribing to living not by a shared creed but by how members demonstrate their values and treat one another.

“We are theologically plural and from different backgrounds,” Schwartz said, with members from shamans, atheists and pagans to spiritual traditionalists.

McKay believes the church has literally saved lives because “people found a safe, welcoming and affirming place to explore and express their spirituality, contribute to a loving community and act for progressive social justice issues in our city.”

While High Plains Church itself is ceasing, “congregations are not the measure of our success or the depth of our beliefs and our actions in the world,” Schwartz said.

“Flowers don’t live forever — we don’t expect them to — but they create seeds.”