Praying for and evangelizing to the region of the world with the least exposure to Christianity is the focus of a new event, “Adventure in Missions Day,” to be held Saturday at the budding Gateway Prayer Garden in Fountain.
“We really want people to understand and walk away with where God’s heart is for those in tough places,” said Mark Spengler, prayer garden director.
Because principles of Christianity aren’t meant to be lived and shared only on the home front, as speakers will attest.
“We’re all people of the nation of God — you’re not just a follower of Jesus here, but you’re a world Christian,” Spengler said.
The free event, which is open to the public with no reservations required, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gateway Prayer Garden, 8035 Bandley Drive, which parallels Interstate 25 off the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit.
Christian speakers from numerous missionary organizations headquartered in Colorado Springs will talk about their experiences working with the world’s highest concentration of Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists who live in what’s called the 10/40 window.
The rectangular area encompasses northern and Saharan Africa, the Middle East and southern Asia. It’s located between 10 degrees and 40 degrees north latitude.
The geographic sector also is referred to as “The Resistant Belt,” containing the majority of the world’s unevangelized countries, according to the Joshua Project, a Colorado Springs-based Christian research organization.
“It’s where there’s most of the poverty and the most spiritual darkness,” Spengler said.
Some 3.26 billion residents are considered “unreached,” meaning they have minimal knowledge of Christianity and no opportunity to respond.
The Joshua Project estimates that less than 5% of the population are professing Christians, and less than 2% evangelical Christians.
That means there’s a lot of praying to do, said Audrey Beckett, an El Paso County developer who donated the land that’s worth about $2.5 million to create Gateway Prayer Garden.
The project began in 2017 but ran into roadblocks and in the past year began being built on about 12 acres of land that abuts Fountain Creek. A football-field length walkway in the shape of a cross is being completed, and a main prayer trail with meditative stops is available for anyone to use for free.
Beckett founded Friends of Orissa, a state in India now known as Odisha, in 1995. The organization funds Christian pastors working in the area with food, Bibles, books, tutoring, tuition and uniforms for college students and self-help groups for Indian women to learn skills such as animal husbandry and sewing.
“There’s a lot of persecution of Christians in India — even though they are a democracy and there is freedom of religion,” Beckett said.
“We need to be praying for their safety, their freedom, for the government to protect them if somebody comes and beats them up and tears up their Bibles and destroys their churches.”
It is illegal in India for anyone to entice a person to convert to Christianity, she said. Praying for someone who gets healed falls under that law.
To comply, Christian missionaries tell people about Jesus Christ, the Christian Savior, and say they have a choice to follow Jesus, other gods or no god, she said.
Despite inroads that Christians have made in India, which is where the bulk of Hindus live, Beckett said religious extremists are punishing Christians and getting away with it.
And government leaders are calling for India to become a Hindu-only nation, and for Muslims, Christians and people of other faiths to either leave or convert — much like Saudi Arabia, where Islam is the official religion of the country.
“We believe everybody should be able to make a choice of conscience of how they believe,” Beckett said, “and they should not be punished for it.”
Openly gay pastor installed at First Congregational Church after nearly 3 years of temporary leadership
To pray effectively, people need to know what the situation is like in nations in the 10/40 window, she said.
“As informed believers, we pray for specific things: that persecution will not come, that the government will change its mind, that all citizens will be protected.”
It’s important for people to be aware of what God is doing in that part of the world, said Breckenridge Merkle, founder and CEO of The Glory Project, which he started in Colorado Springs in 2019.
The organization works with Christian churches and members in Southeast Asia in the 10/40 window.
“We truly see entire villages and communities become Christian, as they realize the value of life and that we are made in the image of God,” Merkle said.
In the northern region of war-torn Myanmar, there is a church where none existed before, he said.
The evolution started with Glory Project workers ministering to 15 children who were brought to a group home because their parents were killed in a military coup or unable to care for them.
“Now, there’s one brand-new church in that valley,” Merkle said. “We have seen things like that happen sporadically. It’s pretty amazing.”
About 100 people and four churches in the United States assisted with the effort, he said.
“No Christian and no church should be isolated and alone to try to be a light in a dark place or meet the needs in a crisis,” Merkle said. “Each church must come together as one and be unified to be able to bless a community.”