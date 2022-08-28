Church coalition forming in Colorado Springs to reject sexual abuse coverups

A coalition of at least 100 Christian churches of varying denominations and ministries in Colorado Springs is forming to commit to “not attempt in any means to silence people who have been abused in the church,” according to a collective statement sent by an organizer, the Rev. Kelly Williams. He’s the senior pastor at Vanguard Church in Colorado Springs, an affiliate of the Southern Baptist Convention.

“We will not use legal or financial means like nondisclosure agreements to get people to be silent or go away quietly or bury such abusive acts,” the statement reads. “… we will actually step out and say the holiness of God and Jesus’ church matters more to us than the reputation of the church or a particular pastor or the leadership of the church.”

Leaders of participating organizations believe such a commitment will help people “experience the healing of God’s redemptive power in the context of the church,” restore public trust, spark a renewal and ignite a revival.

“We want it to be victim first, church second and perpetrator third,” the statement says. “This is the proper order as we leaders are to lead Jesus’ church."

It’s important that pastoral staffs and elder boards remain accountable to their congregations, as they expect them to be accountable to their leadership, the statement says.

“It is also equally valuable that we as churches remain upstanding between each other,” the forming coalition participants believe.

“If we take these forms of accountability seriously and put them into practice, they can protect us from such actions occurring in our churches in the future,” the statement says.

A collective announcement during weekend church services is being planned for upcoming months, organizers say.

The group is looking for other churches interested in joining. Senior pastors can contact Williams at kelly@vanguardchurch.org.