People respond to death in a variety of ways, and all were present at longtime Colorado Springs Bishop Michael Sheridan’s funeral Mass on Friday, according to the Rev. Larry Brennan’s homily remembering his friend.

Sheridan died of cancer on Sept. 27, just over a year into his retirement. He was 77. He’d served as bishop for nearly two decades, and his death was sudden for many parishioners he’d come to know in that time. Few knew he had cancer, let alone how advanced it was.

Even Brennan, whose relationship with Sheridan stretched all the way back to his days as a newly ordained priest in St. Louis, was caught by surprise. He hit the road as quickly as he could to be with his friend during his final days. Word of his death came as Brennan was passing through Kansas.

“I could barely believe that it had happened so quickly, and frankly I still feel that way,” Brennan said. “Bishop Sheridan was a private man, and he chose to die in private. I know that this left some hurt in some of us, but it was his right to make that choice. The hurt was not intentional.”

Well over 100 priests and clergy proceeded up the aisle at the start of Mass before taking seats front and center. Many parishioners filled the pews around them. Reservations for the ceremony sold out within hours, according to Bishop James Golka. The strong show of support spoke to his impact.

Sheridan seemed to know everybody and remembered their names, too, Golka said, but 18 years at the helm of a religious community is bound to sow some strong relationships.

A popular pastime for the bishop was cooking, a hobby he shared with his flock. He was known to cook for large groups of priests and seminarians and to swap recipes with parishioners.

Diocese member Justin Watson hosted the bishop for many dinners, as did other families throughout the diocese.

“I’m not sure he ever ate at home,” Watson said.

Stephanie Kemp, who traveled from her home parish of St. Peter’s in Monument, was amazed at his active presence in everyone’s lives. He once caught her by surprise with a visit to the hospital after she’d suffered a heart attack.

His approachability and towering figure earned him the nickname “Gentle Giant” from Kemp, two traits Golka picked up on during his first visit with the bishop. He met up with Sheridan the night before he was introduced to the community as his replacement.

“I went to his house, knocked on his door. This large man opened the door — he was 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5 — and all I felt was kindness, welcome, concern, care,” Golka said. “He could tell I was a nervous priest from Nebraska who was being called to something different.”

Sheridan first arrived in Colorado Springs after Pope John Paul II appointed him coadjutor bishop on Dec. 4, 2001. He became diocesan bishop on Jan. 30, 2003, and held the role until June 29, 2021.

During that time he led and supported many initiatives, including “Praying Prodigals Home,” a yearly Mass devoted to those who left the church in the hopes they might one day return to welcoming arms. He also nurtured the Hispanic Ministry, a new effort under his tenure, and promoted Project Rachel, a program to support mothers and fathers after an abortion.

As the community lays to rest its fatherly figure and grapples with the many emotions that accompany death, Brennan offers a note of consolation: He was holding a rosary in his hand at the time of his death, Brennan said — he was ready.

"It’s hard to put into words,” Sheridan said in a 2008 appearance on the 'Ask the Bishop' radio show. “It’s even difficult to imagine how wonderful it will be to be with God in heaven — to be with him and his saints, all of those whom we’ve known in this life — except that it will be perfect joy, perfect happiness.”