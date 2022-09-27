Bishop Emeritus Michael Sheridan, who served as bishop of Colorado Springs for nearly two decades, has died, the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs announced Tuesday. He was 77.

St. Mary’s Cathedral will host a vigil at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon Oct. 7 at Holy Apostles Church.

Sheridan was born on March 4, 1945, in St. Louis, where he attended Corpus Christi Catholic School and Saint Louis University High School. He was ordained a priest on May 29, 1971, after attending Cardinal Glennon College Seminary and Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis, according to a press release from the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

He served at several parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Louis before Pope John Paul II named him an auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese in 1997.

The pope later named him co-adjutor of the Diocese of Colorado Springs on Dec. 4, 2001, and would serve as the leader of the diocese from 2003 until his retirement in 2021.

During his time as bishop in Colorado Springs, Sheridan presided over the construction of four new churches as well as the St. John Henry Newman Chapel and the Catholic Student Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

On June 29, 2021, Bishop James Golka was ordained as the third bishop of the local diocese, which was formed in 1984. It serves nearly 190,000 Catholics, according to previous Gazette reporting.

Memorials can be sent to the care of Esperanza Griffith at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 228 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 80903, according to the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

