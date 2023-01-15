North America’s 280 accredited Christian seminaries and theology schools enrolled 78,000 students this fall. Colorado’s four theology schools serve more than 1,600 of these students.
Denver Seminary, the nation’s 16th largest graduate theology school, is a nondenominational evangelical institution. Founded in 1950, it has more than 900 students from more than 50 Christian denominations, including 79 Colorado Springs students, 12 from Monument and one from Palmer Lake.
Iliff School of Theology is a United Methodist school serving 270 students, most from mainline Protestant traditions. The school emphasizes compassion, social justice and activism, and offers a safe place for LGBTQIA+ students.
The state’s two Catholic theology schools were founded after Pope John Paul II visited Denver during 1993’s World Youth Day and called for a “new evangelization. The Augustine Institute has 362 students and St. John Vianney Theological Seminary has 60, all of them males preparing for the priesthood.
Shifts and new degrees
Four decades ago, the typical seminary student was a mainline Protestant male who committed to living on campus for three years to earn a master of divinity degree and become a pastor.
Today’s typical seminary student is more likely an evangelical, possibly a woman, or perhaps someone exploring a second career. More students now pursue master of arts degrees in one of the growing number of specialized degrees and programs, many of them available online.
Colorado’s four schools are accredited by the Association of Theological Schools, which is based in Pittsburgh. Chris Meinzer, the association’s chief operating officer, lives in the Springs and is a frequent traveler out of the local airport.
“More schools need to look at what God is doing in the lives of students, what the missions are that students are being called to and figure out how they can come alongside to support that calling,” said Meinzer, who has monitored the changing fortunes in higher education during his decades on the job.
Enrollment at ATS-accredited schools has seen times of growth (1990 to 2004), decline (2004-2015), and the current times of overall stability.
COVID had little impact on enrollment numbers, but it did shift more students into online classes, leading to a one-year enrollment increase in 2020.
Meinzer says online theology education is here to stay. “Accessibility is now part of students’ expectations,” he said.
Fueling the popularity of M.A. degrees is the availability of more than 200 options ATS schools offer, including degrees in online ministry, urban ministry, sports chaplaincy, Black church studies; Islamic studies; apologetics and cosmogony; and nonprofit leadership for social justice
“More and more seminary students are studying part time, and more are working part time,” Meinzer said. “We still have full-time, residential students, but that’s less the norm now.”
Denver Seminary offers a number of online courses, including its M.A. in biblical and theological studies, its shortest degree program, at 39 course hours. But the school values face-to-face contact with students, says Don Payne, vice president of academic affairs.
“We are an evangelical institution that is very intentionally centrist theologically,” Payne said.
“Keeping our focus on the historic essentials of Christian orthodoxy is the best way of avoiding some of the ideological rabbit holes tend to pop up at either end of the theological spectrum.
Denver Seminary’s most popular degree programs are the master of divinity and the M.A. in clinical counseling, which was the first U.S. seminary counseling program to be accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs.
Iliff offers M.A. degrees in pastoral and spiritual care, and social justice and ethics, as well as a Ph.D. program in prophetic leadership.
The Augustine Institute explains its mission on its website:
“You have friends, perhaps children, who have left the Church. Mass attendance is down. The culture is lost and starved of wonder. Yet victory is secure. The cross only looked like defeat. The Augustine Institute is fixed in fidelity to Christ. Confident that only Divine Truth satisfies human longing, we champion the full and beautiful teachings of the Church not to be hoarded privately, but to be taught, made accessible, and shared.”
The school offers M.A. degrees in theology, pastoral theology and catechesis, as well as nondegree options.
The Augustine Institute declined to answer questions from The Gazette. Iliff and St. John Vianney did not respond to requests for information.