The first candle of Hanukkah in Colorado Springs was lit during a community candle lighting at the Temple Shalom on Sunday.
Last year there was no community lighting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rabbi Jay Sherwood will have a service each evening at 6 p.m. during the eight nights of Hanukkah. Click or tap here for more information from Temple Shalom.
The eight-day Hanukkah marks the rededication during second century BCE of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, after Jews revolted against oppressors to defend their religious beliefs and won.
Observers light candles each day, beginning this year on Sunday and ending Dec. 6, to symbolize the miracle of a small jar of consecrated oil — found when the Temple was purified — that burned for eight days instead of the one day of supply.
The key messages of Hanukkah — bringing light into the darkness and fostering unity — will play out in observances in Colorado Springs.
Click or tap here for a guide to celebrations around Colorado Springs.