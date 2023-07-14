Evangelist Mario Murillo will merge his Living Proof Tent Crusade with Lance Wallnau’s Fire and Glory Tour for four days of worship this week in Colorado Springs.

Murillo, founder of Mario Murillo Ministries, has been a Christian since the 1960s, when he received an unusual dare: go to church.

“Someone dared me go to church because I had been outspoken against the Christian faith,” Murillo said.

“They said if I was going to bash it, I should at least consider it. So I went and while I was there, there was a visiting team from New York City who were former heroin addicts and gang members. They gave their stories and it really affected me. I realized I was called to be a Christian minister.”

In the years since, Murillo considers the Christian faith to be divided in America between those who adhere to the Bible and those who want to be untethered from it.

More so, he finds fault in the commercialization of faith and strives to avoid that aspect as best as possible in his movement.

Murillo will be at the Church for All Nationals north campus Sunday through Wednesday.

“I have a profound belief in the power of God in the modern era because I have seen it at work,” Murillo said.

“But the power of God has been counterfeited, commercialized and misappropriated. And the problem is that once that happens, then we’re maligned.”

According to Murillo, his work wears its intent on its sleeve.

If you go What: The Living Proof Tent Crusades and The Fire and Glory Tour When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday Where: 6540 Templeton Gap Road, Colorado Springs, 80923 Price: Free, reserve tickets here: itickets.online/events/473260

“The important thing is to be upfront with what you’re saying,” Murillo said. “For example, our advertising will say something like: ‘Jesus Christ proved that he was the son of God by doing the things no one has ever done. He still does them. Come and see the power and love of Christ. There’s no nuance there. No smoke and mirrors, no bait and switch.”

Murillo is also a right-wing political commentator and has gained media attention in years past for supporting former President Donald Trump and being outspoken about various issues such as abortion and LGBTQ+ issues, along with qualms with what he believes to be a biased and “woke” media presence.

“The problem is that many spiritual leaders live in an ivory tower,” Murillo said.

“They never get out among the people. They don’t know what the average family is going through. And they suddenly stand in a pulpit and literally do not talk to where people hurt. You must first love your audience.”

Victoria Chiavetta, a 26-year-old with epilepsy and chronic neck pain, said she was healed of her ailments at a revival in Florida in March.

“The power of God was strong in that conference,” Chiavetta said.

“Mario Murillo had gotten a word of knowledge for someone who was being healed of epilepsy. I instantly felt a change. It left. I am now able to shop, get my nails done, bowl and I now have a part-time job working for a library. Which is a total 180-degree turn from what it was.

“My happiest moment was when I went out to lunch, which I could not do before because of how bad it was. The second night of the conference I put God at the center of my life.”

Murillo visited Colorado Springs last year and noted that people were sitting outside the tent to witness his service.

This year, the ministry is back with a tent that is able to seat 5,000 people. At 40 feet high and 40,000 square feet, Murillo is expecting more people than before.